Global Neurostimulation Devices Market to Reach Value of USD 12.33 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global neurostimulation devices market is experiencing substantial growth, propelled by many factors. An aging population demographic has led to an increased incidence of neurological disorders, creating a higher demand for innovative treatments. The introduction of advanced neurostimulation products has further augmented market expansion, offering patients more effective and minimally invasive therapies.

Neurostimulation devices are increasingly desirable as supplementary treatments for conditions such as migraine and epilepsy, addressing high unmet medical needs within these disease segments. Furthermore, the prevalence of neurological disorders and lifestyle-related ailments has amplified the growth trajectory of the global neurostimulation devices market.

Market Size in 2022 USD 5.3 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 12.33 Billion CAGR 12.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Neurostimulation Devices Market

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Nevro Corp.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc.

Cyberonics, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Cogentix Medical, Inc.

NDI Medical LLC

Stimwave Technologies

BioControl Medical

EndoStim

EnteroMedics

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

SPR Therapeutics

electroCore, Inc.

Soterix Medical Inc.

Implantable Devices Segment is Expected to Rise Significantly due to Most Frequently Employed Devices

Implantable devices have emerged as the dominant segment within the global neurostimulation devices market, with spinal cord stimulators (SCS) being the most frequently employed devices for pain management.

The market in North America has emerged as the dominant force in the global neurostimulation devices market, capturing a substantial share of the overall industry. This region's significant growth can be chiefly attributed to several key factors. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders in North America has created a pressing demand for innovative treatments and neurostimulation devices.

Non-Implantable Devices Segment is Expected to Dominate Market due to Rising Adoption of Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Therapies

Non-implantable devices segment is poised to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of non-invasive neurostimulation therapies. These therapies have garnered significant popularity due to their inherent advantages, including fewer associated risks and lower costs when compared to implantable devices in the global neurostimulation devices market.

Regional market in Asia-Pacific is poised to exhibit the most rapid growth in the neurostimulation devices market during the forecast period. A convergence of key factors underpins this remarkable growth trajectory in APAC. The region is experiencing a demographic shift with a burgeoning geriatric population, leading to an increased prevalence of neurological disorders and a higher demand for neurostimulation devices.

A comprehensive analysis of major global neurostimulation devices market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Neurostimulation Devices Market

In 2023, Nuvectra, a prominent neurostimulation company, unveiled a significant milestone with the launch of its Virtis™ Sacral Neuromodulation system. This groundbreaking system was developed to address the pressing medical concern of overactive bladder, offering a cutting-edge solution for patients struggling with this condition. By leveraging advanced neuromodulation technology, Nuvectra aims to provide effective and minimally invasive treatment options, thereby improving the quality of life for individuals with overactive bladder.

In 2023, Cognito Therapeutics made substantial strides in non-invasive neurostimulation therapies for Alzheimer's disease treatment. The company secured $60 million in a series B funding round.

