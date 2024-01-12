Europe Wind-assisted Propulsion Market (2023-2032) to Explode at a CAGR of 83.22% - How the Key Players are Navigating the Challenges of High Installation Costs and Technical Issues Resisting Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind-assisted Propulsion Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe wind-assisted propulsion market (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $8.29 billion by 2032 from $35.6 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 83.22% during the forecast period 2023-2032. Wind-assisted propulsion is listed as a "energy harvesting" technique in energy efficiency indexes due to its use of wind to directly increase thrust. Nonetheless, operational costs are still vulnerable to weather-related fluctuations. However, the benefits of sailing can be enhanced by using weather routing algorithms, which can chart ideal routes tailored to specific vessels. Nonetheless, widespread adoption of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPSs) confronts significant challenges, including the critical need for reliable and efficient technologies that can operate well in a variety of weather circumstances.







While wind propulsion systems have the potential to become more cost-effective in the future, they are now significant investments. The lack of a standardized strategy to designing, building, and integrating wind-assisted propulsion systems on board vessels makes achieving economies of scale and consistent production necessary to minimize costs difficult. Wind-assisted propulsion systems are predicted to grow in popularity over the next decade as a replacement for fuels such as green methanol, biofuels, green hydrogen, and others.

Sea shipping is the principal way of delivering products throughout the world and is a cornerstone of global trade. The marine industry, on the other hand, has long been recognized as a significant contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, owing to the usage of fossil fuels for propulsion. The maritime sector is undergoing a fundamental shift as a result of the pressing need to battle climate change and cut carbon emissions. Wind energy, as harnessed by novel technology like as kite propulsion systems and other wind-assisted solutions, is poised to play a critical role in assisting the marine shipping industry in meeting its ambitious GHG emission reduction targets. The maritime sector can considerably improve its sustainability and minimize its carbon footprint by harnessing the unlimited and pure power of the wind.

Market Segmentation:



Segmentation 1: by Application

Cargo Ships

Tankers

Car Carriers/Ro-Ro Vessels

Container Ships

General Cargo Vessels

Passenger Ships

Fishing Vessels

Bulk Carriers

Segmentation 2: by Technology

Towing Kites

Sails

Soft-Wing Sails

Hard-Wing Sails

Flettner Rotors

Suction Wings

Others

Segmentation 3: by Installation Type

Retrofit

New Installation

Segmentation 4: by Vessel Type

Wind-Assisted Motor Vessels

Purely Wind Vessels

Segmentation 5: by Country

Germany

Greece

France

Norway

Finland

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players



Business Dynamics

Business Drivers Increasing Need for Reducing GHG Emissions Rise in Sea Trade

Business Challenges High Installation Cost of Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems Technical Challenges Resisting the Adoption of Wind-Assisted Propulsion

Business Strategies Product and Market Developments Corporate Strategies Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

Business Opportunities Increasing Preference for Environmental-Friendly Shipping Services Offsetting High Cost of Fossil and Green Fuels



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 83.2% Regions Covered Europe

Full List of Companies Mentioned

Norsepower

bound4blue

Econowind

Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd.

Airseas

GT Green Technologies

DNV GL

OCEANBIRD

Becker Marine Systems

SkySails Marine

