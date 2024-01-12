Global Industrial Air Compressor Market to Surpass 56.52 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Adoption of Automation in Emerging Economies

Westford, USA, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, global industrial air compressor market companies are firmly committed to developing energy-efficient compressor solutions. A prominent example of this dedication is exemplified by Atlas Copco, which has articulated its focus on advancing oil-injected technology.

The rising trend of industrialization, observed in both developed and emerging economies, is a pivotal driver fueling the demand for industrial air compressors. This industrial activity surge is propelling significant growth within the global industrial air compressor market.

Prominent Players in Global Industrial Air Compressor Market

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Sullair LLC

ELGi Equipments Limited

BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Quincy Compressor LLC

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

Chicago Pneumatic

MAT Industries LLC

Rolair Systems

VMAC Company

Pneumatic Products

Doosan Portable Power

AireTex Compressors LLC

Air Squared Inc.

Nardi Compressori Srl

Werther International Inc.

Reciprocating Air Compressors Segment to Dominate Market due to their Exceptional Ability to Deliver High-Pressure Air

Reciprocating air compressors have emerged as the dominant force in the global industrial air compressor market, mainly owing to their exceptional ability to deliver high-pressure air. These compressors find extensive utility across various applications, making them a preferred choice in numerous sectors.

The market in North America has asserted its dominance in the global industrial air compressor market, primarily driven by the presence of robust and well-established manufacturing industries coupled with a proactive adoption of advanced technologies.

Rotary Air Compressors Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to its High Efficiency

Rotary air compressors have been experiencing a surge in popularity, driven by their remarkable attributes of high efficiency, low noise emissions, and minimal maintenance demands. These qualities have positioned rotary air compressors as a top choice across various industrial applications in the global industrial air compressor market.

Regional market in Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing global industrial air compressor marketss. Chief among them is the rapid industrialization sweeping emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global Industrial Air Compressor market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Industrial Air Compressor Market

In 2023, Sullair made a notable move by announcing its acquisition of Schulz Compressors, a prominent compressor company based in Brazil. This strategic acquisition represents Sullair's commitment to expanding its global footprint and strengthening its presence in the South American market. By incorporating Schulz Compressors into its portfolio, Sullair aims to leverage the expertise and resources of both companies to provide innovative and efficient compressed air solutions to a broader customer base, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the compressor industry.

In 2023, Quincy Compressor unveiled a new line of variable-speed drive compressors tailored for the industrial market. This product launch demonstrates Quincy Compressor's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its industrial customers by offering energy-efficient and adaptable compressor solutions.

