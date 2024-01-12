e-con Systems Launches Robotics Computing Platform During CES; Partners With Ambarella for Industrial AMR and Outdoor Robots

CHENNAI, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e-con Systems, a leading global provider of embedded vision solutions, and Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced their partnership and the launch of the e-con Robotics Computing Platform (eRCP). Based on Ambarella's flagship CV72S edge AI system on chip (SoC), this new platform is specifically designed to meet the requirements of the robotics industry.





In the fast-evolving robotics market, both speed of prototyping and performance are paramount. This new eRCP takes advantage of Ambarella’s developer-friendly Cooper™ Developer Platform while offering cutting-edge vision and AI performance per watt, thus enabling OEMs and ODMs to accelerate their time to market.

"Through the fusion of e-con Systems' cutting-edge camera portfolio—boasting innovations like GMSL, FPD Link III, 4K resolution, high frame rates, HDR, global shutters, Time of Flight (ToF), LFM, IP67, IP69K ratings, and more—with Ambarella’s expertise in processing platforms and cutting-edge algorithms, e-con is addressing customer challenges in robotics applications while pioneering the future of comprehensive vision solutions," said Ashok Babu, CEO at e-con Systems.

“We are pleased to be partnering with e-con Systems, a leader in vision-based systems and robotics," said Jerome Gigot, Sr. Director of Marketing at Ambarella. “Additionally, we’re excited to demonstrate their CV72-based Rover robot at our exhibition during CES this week.”

At the heart of the eRCP, e-con’s Ambarella CV72-based SoM includes the processor sub-system, power management integrated circuits (PMICs), double data rate (DDR) memory, storage and relevant interface connectors for the carrier board. The eRCP itself is a fully functional autonomous moving robot equipped with sophisticated interfaces, including an array of sensors, multiple RGB cameras, 2D Lidar, IMU, Ultrasonic, ToF depth camera and motor control interfaces. This platform provides the versatile building blocks and sturdy foundations needed for innovation in the robotics market, enabling customers to effortlessly develop tailor-made robotics applications. e-con Systems also offers support and design services to help OEMs get to market quickly based on this new platform.

With the robust Robot Operating System 2 (ROS2) stack and Ambarella’s Cooper Developer Platform, the eRCP delivers a customizable platform featuring a modern modular architecture and an extensive array of peripherals.

e-con Systems is introducing this eRCP platform during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, with a live Robotic Rover demo at Ambarella’s invitation-only exhibition.

In addition to these developments, e-con Systems is planning to provide a complete AI vision kit based on Ambarella’s SoCs for various other applications in the near future; including access control, commercial sectors, security, video conferencing and healthcare. This expansion will further broaden the horizons for customers seeking cutting-edge AI vision processing solutions.

Leveraging Ambarella's extensive experience and resources in AI perception systems, e-con is well positioned to support the rapid growth of AI IoT applications. This partnership provides customers with state-of-the-art technology across diverse markets, including AMR, warehouse robots, pick-and-place robots and industrial automation.

For more detailed information about the partnership and a comprehensive overview of the ROAM Robotics Computing Platforms, visit e-con Systems website. For more information about Ambarella, visit www.ambarella.com.

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems™ designs, develops, and manufactures OEM cameras. With 20+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision, it focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as retail, medical, industrial, agriculture, smart city, etc. e-con Systems’ wide portfolio of products includes Time of Flight cameras, MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, low light cameras, etc. Our products are currently embedded in over 350 customer products. So far, we have shipped over 2 million cameras to the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea and many more countries.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Ambarella Contacts

Media contact: Eric Lawson, elawson@ambarella.com, +1 480-276-9572

Investor contact: Louis Gerhardy, lgerhardy@ambarella.com, +1 408-636-2310

Sales contact: https://www.ambarella.com/contact-us/



e-con Systems Contact:

Mr. Harishankkar

VP – Business Development

sales@e-consystems.com

e-con Systems™ Inc., +1 408 766 7503

Website: https://www.e-consystems.com

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications, and pricing at any time without notice. © 2024 Ambarella. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c8cdd9f-ae20-4b55-9eef-04bc33892138