Societe Generale: Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Regulated Information

Paris, 12 January 2024

Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale.

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2023:

0 share

€ 5,201,621.00

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

6,000 shares

€ 4,944,463.00

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 01 July to 31 December 2023 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 03/07/2023 19 38 4,750 10,750 114,123.50 258,430.00 04/07/2023 21 10 8,000 3,000 192,976.00 72,816.00 05/07/2023 14 38 5,600 8,400 133,823.20 201,902.40 06/07/2023 24 0 7,100 0 165,785.00 0 07/07/2023 7 11 2,560 4,360 59,484.16 101,766.76 10/07/2023 25 9 5,065 4,565 117,426.96 106,346.24 11/07/2023 7 41 6,000 14,000 141,156.00 328,482.00 12/07/2023 14 26 6,701 6,701 158,766.79 158,920.92 13/07/2023 26 18 8,000 5,000 192,944.00 120,415.00 14/07/2023 45 34 15,000 13,000 362,820.00 315,497.00 17/07/2023 11 1 3,500 500 83,279.00 12,010.00 18/07/2023 9 7 2,000 3,000 47,306.00 71,523.00 19/07/2023 5 14 2,000 4,000 47,546.00 95,900.00 20/07/2023 3 18 1,000 5,500 24,083.00 132,368.50 21/07/2023 38 49 11,000 8,500 264,374.00 204,697.00 24/07/2023 17 26 6,000 7,000 146,862.00 170,149.00 25/07/2023 10 10 5,000 7,000 123,215.00 172,620.00 26/07/2023 32 40 8,250 8,250 200,739.00 201,283.50 27/07/2023 61 39 14,500 9,500 358,150.00 234,802.00 28/07/2023 8 19 3,250 6,250 80,619.50 155,093.75 31/07/2023 16 5 4,500 2,080 111,199.50 51,654.72 07/2023 412 453 129,776 131,356 3,126,678.61 3,166,677.79 01/08/2023 23 9 8,000 4,420 196,152.00 108,537.52 02/08/2023 17 5 5,500 4,000 131,389.50 96,260.00 03/08/2023 0 24 0 9,500 0 231,847.50 04/08/2023 9 18 3,500 3,500 88,672.50 88,882.50 08/2023 49 56 17,000 21,420 416,214.00 525,527.52 26/09/2023 28 28 7,000 7,000 157,815.00 158,417.00 27/09/2023 18 28 7,500 7,500 170,985.00 171,060.00 28/09/2023 23 12 6,500 6,500 147,927.00 148,297.50 29/09/2023 28 27 8,000 8,000 184,456.00 184,424.00 09/2023 97 95 29,000 29,000 661,183.00 662,198.50 02/10/2023 17 6 6,500 4,000 149,331.00 91,948.00 03/10/2023 12 1 5,000 1,500 113,115.00 33,645.00 04/10/2023 4 5 1,000 2,000 22,273.00 44,864.00 05/10/2023 6 5 1,300 1,500 29,025.10 33,774.00 06/10/2023 7 28 2,000 6,800 45,314.00 154,326.00 09/10/2023 10 7 3,750 3,750 83,797.50 83,947.50 10/10/2023 43 25 11,000 10,000 249,579.00 226,970.00 11/10/2023 4 8 1,000 2,000 22,500.00 45,350.00 12/10/2023 15 7 5,500 5,500 123,414.50 123,475.00 13/10/2023 30 0 7,500 0 165,210.00 0 16/10/2023 3 14 1,000 6,500 21,800.00 143,344.50 17/10/2023 16 8 4,100 3,600 88,888.00 78,346.80 18/10/2023 13 6 3,200 1,700 69,228.80 36,879.80 19/10/2023 4 0 2,000 0 42,736.00 0 20/10/2023 8 0 2,250 0 47,295.00 0 23/10/2023 7 4 1,500 2,250 31,291.50 47,335.50 24/10/2023 8 4 3,000 1,000 62,649.00 20,945.00 25/10/2023 1 5 250 1,250 5,165.00 26,130.00 26/10/2023 9 10 4,000 5,500 82,060.00 113,283.50 27/10/2023 8 4 3,000 2,000 62,334.00 41,860.00 30/10/2023 15 17 5,000 5,000 103,960.00 104,080.00 31/10/2023 7 31 3,500 8,500 74,011.00 179,996.00 10/2023 247 195 77,350 74,350 1,694,977.40 1,630,500.60 01/11/2023 7 29 2,750 5,500 58,330.25 117,161.00 02/11/2023 12 15 6,800 4,050 147,158.80 87,447.60 03/11/2023 36 25 10,400 13,400 227,021.60 292,347.80 06/11/2023 28 28 8,329 8,329 180,547.73 180,805.93 07/11/2023 24 30 6,500 6,500 139,184.50 139,431.50 08/11/2023 18 24 5,150 4,150 109,901.00 88,772.65 09/11/2023 37 56 13,500 14,500 288,630.00 310,271.00 10/11/2023 28 32 6,000 6,000 127,248.00 127,560.00 13/11/2023 14 40 12,000 12,000 259,320.00 259,644.00 14/11/2023 31 41 13,000 13,000 283,530.00 283,842.00 15/11/2023 17 6 7,000 7,000 156,002.00 155,820.00 16/11/2023 19 23 8,500 8,500 189,116.50 189,422.50 17/11/2023 55 39 25,000 25,000 566,225.00 566,450.00 20/11/2023 40 52 15,000 15,000 339,810.00 340,275.00 21/11/2023 25 13 12,000 12,000 268,944.00 269,592.00 22/11/2023 21 56 22,500 22,500 504,990.00 505,282.50 23/11/2023 32 22 13,500 13,500 304,911.00 304,830.00 24/11/2023 22 24 12,690 12,690 287,466.57 287,593.47 27/11/2023 33 16 18,250 12,250 411,902.50 276,176.25 28/11/2023 13 14 2,200 8,200 49,231.60 184,426.20 29/11/2023 41 56 22,000 22,000 501,292.00 501,358.00 30/11/2023 39 39 17,500 12,500 403,270.00 287,637.50 11/2023 592 680 260,569 258,569 5,804,033.05 5,756,146.90 01/12/2023 43 39 14,200 18,200 324,313.80 416,543.40 04/12/2023 40 31 12,500 13,500 287,487.50 310,608.00 05/12/2023 20 13 6,500 6,500 151,365.50 151,469.50 06/12/2023 31 23 7,500 7,500 175,650.00 175,777.50 07/12/2023 35 30 15,000 15,000 352,935.00 353,265.00 08/12/2023 8 5 4,500 4,500 107,154.00 107,226.00 11/12/2023 23 5 7,965 4,965 190,459.08 118,593.99 12/12/2023 15 6 5,500 2,500 130,559.00 59,347.50 13/12/2023 39 44 15,000 15,613 356,955.00 371,995.34 14/12/2023 62 109 31,000 36,387 758,043.00 887,297.00 15/12/2023 53 46 16,000 16,000 392,816.00 393,200.00 18/12/2023 37 29 13,500 13,500 326,295.00 326,835.00 19/12/2023 39 58 24,000 19,000 576,528.00 456,874.00 20/12/2023 11 34 6,000 11,000 143,736.00 264,528.00 21/12/2023 19 14 7,000 7,000 166,950.00 167,468.00 22/12/2023 23 22 7,500 7,500 180,435.00 180,637.50 27/12/2023 7 9 1,250 1,250 30,342.50 30,348.75 28/12/2023 16 1 2,500 1,500 60,290.00 36,052.50 29/12/2023 6 9 868 1,868 20,810.30 44,990.78 12/2023 527 527 198,283 203,283 4,733,124.68 4,853,057.75 TOTAL S2/2023 1,924 2,006 711,978 717,978 16,436,210.75 16,594,109.06





As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 07 August 2023 to 25 September 2023 throughout the shares buyback period.

