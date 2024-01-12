DEADLINE ALERT for EXFY, NATI, LPSN, EH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY )

Class Period: November 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (2) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (3) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)

Class Period: May 25, 2022 – January 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose hat NATI had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson to purchase all outstanding shares of NATI common stock at prices significantly above the then-current market prices of NATI common stock, and therefore significantly above the prices at which NATI was repurchasing NATI common stock from unsuspecting Class members. Accordingly, NATI had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing NATI stock from unsuspecting investors.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN )

Class Period: May 10, 2022 – March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures contained a material weakness; (2) accordingly, LivePerson maintained deficient internal controls over its financial reporting; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s Q3 2022 financial statements failed to disclose the suspension of WildHealth’s Medicare reimbursements in connection with the Program and the resulting negative impact on the Company’s future revenues; (4) accordingly, LivePerson had overstated the Company’s future financial position and/or prospects; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH )

Class Period: January 20, 2022 – November 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

