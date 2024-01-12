Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023

| Source: Hermès International Hermès International

 

 

 

Paris, 12 January 2024

 
HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

 
In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2023, amounted to:

 
. 2,420 shares Hermès International
. €18,783,390

 
During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:

 
Buy: 105,738 shares, (4,851 transactions)            €196,675,120
Sell:  104,718 shares, (6,437 transactions)            €195,043,436

 
 
As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2023) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 1,400 shares Hermès International
. €20,041,138

 
During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:

Buy: 93,396 shares, (4,101 transactions)            €168,895,948
Sell:  96,463 shares, (5,993 transactions)            €173,832,248
 
 
As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 496 shares Hermès International
. €18,278,671
 

 
As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 9,166 shares Hermès International
. €10,762,172

Attachment


Attachments

hermes_20240112_halfyearlysituationoftheliquiditycontract_en