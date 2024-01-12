"Buy Caviar Online" Singapore Campaign Launch - Nomad Caviar SG Shop Offers Delivery And Subscription

Singapore, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Caviar Singapore is a company that runs an online store for caviar delivered directly to the customer’s home in Singapore. This allows more people to enjoy its taste and its various health benefits. The company is challenging the common view that caviar is something that is taken as a tiny garnish and eaten off a tiny spoon. Jason Cohen, founder of NOMAD Caviar, wanted to allow people to enjoy caviar as it has been done throughout history, where it is served generously, and people should not be content with just a mere mouthful. For more information visit https://nomadcaviarsingapore.com/

Jason Cohen, founder of NOMAD Caviar, says, “You can now enjoy caviar as it has been done throughout history, served generously, and certainly more than a measly mouthful! Sourced from only the best sustainable farms, NOMAD cuts out the middlemen to bring you the finest caviar, sized to share, and at a price you didn’t think was possible. At NOMAD Caviar, we want you to experience and savour caviar like it is supposed to be done, together. We bring to you the highest quality Kaluga Hybrid caviar from sustainable, reputable farmers. So, don't waste any more time and buy one of the best caviars you can find online in Singapore, here. We provide delivery throughout the country.”

It is also important to note that caviar is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been observed to be good for a person’s cardiovascular health. This is because they may help in reducing the amount of triglycerides in the body. Having high levels of triglycerides, which is known as hypertriglyceridemia, has been found in several studies to increase the risk of stroke, atherosclerosis, and heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids have also been found to possibly reduce the risk of certain kinds of cancer, for instance breast cancer, age-related macular degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia. It has also been found to fight inflammation and decrease the symptoms of metabolic syndrome, and more.

NOMAD's online caviar shop offers the Kaluga Hybrid caviar, a cousin of the farmed Beluga that produces large firm beads in various shades of brown. The roe from the mature Kaluga hybrid sturgeon has a firm and creamy aroma and buttery taste. It is the result of the coupling of two sturgeons native to the Amur River basin. These are the Huso dauricus, which is a cousin to Beluga and the largest freshwater fish in the world, and the Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) sturgeon.

NOMAD Caviar Singapore was founded by hospitality veteran Jason Cohen. The company has focused on delivering top quality, sustainably farmed caviar directly from the sustainable aquaculture farm to the door of the customer. By getting rid of the middlemen, it can offer caviar at a more affordable price, allowing more people to enjoy caviar as a main course and as an everyday food, instead of just tasting it with a tiny spoon. NOMAD Caviar always takes the time to find the most appropriate sources. Furthermore, it also wants to protect the environment. That is why the company only sources its caviar from aquaculture farms that don’t just provide the best caviar but also have the most sustainable practices.

Those who are interested in caviar delivery in Singapore through NOMAD Caviar can visit their website at https://nomadcaviarsingapore.com/ or contact them on the phone or through email.

