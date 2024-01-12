Faith Popcorn Named Official Futurist of Proto Hologram

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc. announced today at CES 2024 that Faith Popcorn, Futurist, author, and founder & CEO of Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve, has been appointed Proto’s Official Futurist, utilizing her trend-setting predictions to accelerate Proto’s transcendence into the future.

“I started Proto to make good on the future we were led to believe in from the Jetsons and Star Trek,” said David Nussbaum, Inventor and CEO of Proto Inc. “Faith Popcorn has always been the number one champion of thinking big about the future, so it's a dream come true to have her vision on our side.”

Faith Popcorn is recognized globally as the first and foremost Futurist and has been called the “The Trend Oracle” by the New York Times and “The Nostradamus of Marketing” by Fortune Magazine. Her practice of Applied Futurism translates her cultural trend insights into actionable business strategies. With a documented 95% accuracy rate, Faith predicted everything from bottled water to AI. She foresaw the rise of telemedicine, virtual travel, ed tech and humanoid robot companions, all spaces where Proto will thrive.

To kick-off 2024, Faith foretells that loneliness will be eradicated in our lifetime with the introduction of Proto AI Holographic Avatars, “know-it-alls”, that can provide companionship, helping us stay connected to lead happier, fulfilled, longer-lasting lives.

”No Fortune 200 will be able to move into the Future Proto-less,” said Faith Popcorn. “This dynamic technology will provide richer, three-dimensional living and breathing connections for an immersive experience.”

Proto’s original, patented technology is already in use by Fortune 200 companies, retail giants, universities, hospitals, museums, sports arenas, and within entertainment around the world. The company has been recognized for its innovation with four CES Awards, as well as from SXSW, Fast Company and others. The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the BBC and Bloomberg have all recognized Proto as the originator of the hologram device sector.

Investors range from Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Skype), Mike Walsh (Uber) and Christie’s Ventures to future-minded celebrities like Paris Hilton, Howie Mandel, and Lil Wayne. Clients and partners include Accenture, Amazon, BT, Christie's, IBM, PwC, Siemens, Softbank, T-Mobile, Walmart, Virgin Media 02 and Verizon and Proto has done marketing events with all the major sports leagues, as well as with Kia, Netflix, H&M, Adidas, Nike and more. Proto has become a regular feature on Jimmy Kimmel Live and appeared on Hulu’s The Kardashians and recent Proto users include Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Craigslist Founder Craig Newmark, Takashi Murakami, Lewis Hamilton, Logan Paul, Iris Apfel, and Manny Pacquiao. In August, William Shatner used Proto to beam himself to give a keynote in Australia and subsequently became an advisor to the company.

About BrainReserve: We are Futurists to The Fortune 200, painting the next landscapes of the Future and what it means to Business. In our practice of Applied Futurism, we specifically advise our clients on their needs to expand, reinvent, contract, or cancel in order to thrive in this rapidly changing near-mid-far Future. This includes Innovation, Branding, New Target Identification, Technology Adoption, Ethical and Sustainable Concepts, and vanguard HR practices. Our IP includes FutureBank, a view through17 Lenses and TalentBank our collection of 10,000 global Futurists.

About Proto Inc.: Proto is the original, patented hologram device and the platform that makes holoportation a reality. The Los Angeles-based company is active in enterprise, entertainment, education, healthcare, retail and more, and distributes the large Proto Epic, the smaller Proto M, and its hologram AI Protobot globally from showrooms in New York, London, Dubai, Seoul and beyond. More info at protohologram.com



