Proto Hologram Launches App Challenge for AI & Spatial Computing

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Proto Inc. announced at CES today the official launch of the #ProtoAppChallenge – a groundbreaking app developer competition designed to harness the limitless possibilities of our spatial computing platform. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a newcomer to the world of app creation, this challenge is your chance to showcase your innovation and creativity. The contest runs until February 29th, 2024, and the winner will be announced at SXSW.

Judges include legendary tech investor Tim Draper (SpaceX, Tesla, Skype); Howie Mandel (Proto Advisor and superstar America’s Got Talent judge); Faith Popcorn (Proto’s Official Futurist and BrainReserve founder & CEO); Cyrus Hall (Twitch); Mike Walsh (Uber); and the sports marketing and super-agent who Tom Cruise played, David Meltzer – with more tech celebrity judges to be named soon.

About the #ProtoAppChallenge: The #ProtoAppChallenge is a unique opportunity for developers to dive into the world of spatial computing and create applications that push the boundaries of what's possible. Our cutting-edge platform provides a canvas for you to explore and build apps that seamlessly integrate with the physical world, offering a truly immersive experience for users. Whether it be applications in healthcare, retail, hospitality… The possibilities are endless!









Why Participate?

Innovation Recognition : Stand out in the developer community by showcasing your innovative solutions on our spatial computing platform.

: Stand out in the developer community by showcasing your innovative solutions on our spatial computing platform. Prizes : Cash and your own Proto M hologram device.

: Cash and your own Proto M hologram device. Networking Opportunities : Connect with like-minded developers, mentors, and industry experts who share your passion for spatial computing.

: Connect with like-minded developers, mentors, and industry experts who share your passion for spatial computing. Career Boost: Elevate your profile and open new career opportunities by demonstrating your skills in this cutting-edge field.

How to Participate:

• Visit our website HERE to register for the challenge.

to register for the challenge. • Start building and bring your creative vision to life.

• Submit your entry by February 29, 2024.

Important Dates:

Challenge Launch: January 9, 2024

Registration Deadline: sign up any time before the submission deadline!

Submission Deadline: February 29, 2024

Winner Announcement: During SXSW 2024

Don't miss your chance to be part of the future of app development. Join the #ProtoAppChallenge and let your imagination run wild on our spatial computing platform! For more details and to register, visit protohologram.com/appchallenge .

Follow Proto on “X” , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube









At CES 2024, Proto joined the AgeTech Collaboative from AARP and beamed Howie Mandel live from Los Angeles to talk with (from left) Bari Hoffman, Associate Dean of Clinical Studies at University of Central Florida, moderator Danielle D. Duplin, and Proto Inventor & CEO David Nussbaum.



For more information about Proto Inc., contact: owen@protohologram.com