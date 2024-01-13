Fabiotech Announces Disposition of Shares of OutdoorPartner Media Corporation

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabiotech Inc. (the “Corporation”) announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of the disposition of all its shares held in OutdoorPartner Media Corporation (unlisted) (“OutdoorPartner”). On January 12, 2024, the Corporation entered into a purchase agreement with an arm’s length third party pursuant to which the Corporation sold an aggregate of 28,778,204 common shares of OutdoorPartner (the “OutdoorPartner Shares”) for aggregate consideration of $5,000 (approximately $0.000174 per share) (the “Disposition”).



Immediately prior to giving effect to the Disposition, the Corporation had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 28,778,204 OutdoorPartner Shares, representing approximately 15.0% of the number of issued and outstanding OutdoorPartner Shares on a non-diluted basis (based on there being 191,854,691 OutdoorPartner Shares outstanding). Immediately after giving effect to the Disposition, the Corporation had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, no OutdoorPartner Shares.

The Disposition was made solely for investment purposes and the Corporation may from time to time acquire additional securities of OutdoorPartner or dispose of OutdoorPartner Shares or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities. The Corporation may from time to time increase or decrease its security holdings through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, subject in each case to applicable securities laws.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated January 12, 2024. The early warning report respecting the Disposition has been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under OutdoorPartner’s issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Corporation, please contact Fabio Chianelli at (416) 800-2684 or refer to SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under OutdoorPartner’s issuer profile.

For further information on the Corporation please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

President

Telephone: (416) 800-2684

The Corporation’s head office is located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1