DADA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dada Nexus Ltd. ADR on Behalf of Dada Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dada Nexus Ltd. ADR (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA) on behalf of Dada stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Dada has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 8, 2024, Seeking Alpha reported that Dada said it identified some suspicious practices in a routine audit and that its revenue guidance should no longer be relied on. "In the course of its routine internal audit, certain suspicious practices were identified that may cast doubt on certain revenues from the Company’s online advertising and marketing services in 2023."

The investigation pertains to whether executives at the company misrepresented or failed to timely disclose material and adverse information to investors.

