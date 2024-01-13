Kelly & Co's Pet Food Earns Prestigious Title of 'Brand of the Year' in Booming Freeze-Dried Market.

Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



This esteemed recognition, coupled with the company's recent "Freeze Dried Product of the Year" win at the Pet Innovation Awards in the United States, solidifies Kelly & Co's as a globally renowned brand, serving customers in numerous countries worldwide.

The company's innovative approach to freeze-dried pet food has made it a household name across continents. By employing advanced freeze-drying technology, Kelly & Co's ensures the nutritional integrity and safety of its products, meeting the growing demand for natural and synthetic-free pet foods globally.

Mr. Wichitpon Assavachamnan, CEO and Founder of Kelly & Co's, alongside Co-founder Mr. Sittipong Siritantrakool, have been instrumental in navigating their company's trajectory from a promising start-up to an international brand leader. The duo's visionary approach has harnessed the potential of freeze-dried pet food technology, setting a high bar for quality and innovation.

Through countless hours of research and development, they pioneered the freeze-drying technology defining Kelly & Co's brand. It has been a long journey for them, overcoming many challenges to get the company to where it is today. However, their dedication to pet health and quality standards remained strong. This commitment has led Kelly & Co's to become a globally recognized brand and leader in the freeze-dried pet food industry.

"Being named 'Brand of the Year' at the World Branding Awards is not just a recognition of our product excellence; it's a celebration of our global footprint and the trust consumers around the world place in us," remarked Mr. Wichitpon Assavachamnan, CEO of Kelly & Co's. "Our recent achievements underscore our position as an influential player in the international pet food market."

Kelly & Co's rise to prominence is underpinned by its strategic sourcing from suppliers who adhere to humane and sustainable practices, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality ingredients. This commitment to excellence has been pivotal in the brand’s rapid growth and wide acceptance in various international markets.

Beyond its commercial achievements, Kelly & Co's is deeply dedicated to social responsibility, particularly in animal welfare. The company has forged a significant partnership with The Soi Dog Foundation, focusing on crucial issues like animal welfare, sterilization, and vaccination of animals, rescuing dogs from the meat trade, and rehoming them internationally. This collaboration reflects Kelly & Co's commitment to making a positive impact in the global community, extending its influence beyond the pet food industry.

With its recognition as "Brand of the Year" at the World Branding Awards and its status as one of the fastest-growing companies in the freeze-dried pet food industry, Kelly & Co's has firmly established itself as a global brand. As the company continues to expand its market presence, its award-winning status is likely to fortify its position as a leader in the industry, trusted by pet owners worldwide for the health and wellbeing of their pets.

