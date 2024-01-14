Pathr.ai and Lenovo Expand Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Spatial Intelligence Solutions at the Edge for Retailers

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRF Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, NYC, Booth #507 - Pathr.ai , the industry's first and only artificial intelligence (AI) powered spatial intelligence solution, announced today its expanded Lenovo AI Innovator partnership . Pathr.ai’s Spatial Intelligence analytics and Loss Prevention solution will be showcased at Lenovo’s booth during NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show in New York City (January 14 - 16, 2024).



“In today’s market, retailers are faced with increasing levels of shrink inside their stores and with a lack of customer behavior data, they are at a disadvantage to make informed decisions that help prevent loss,” said George Shaw, CEO and Founder of Pathr.ai. “Our Spatial Intelligence solution is designed to enable retailers to detect suspicious behavior happening inside their stores and take action in real-time. Alongside Lenovo, we’re poised to scale Edge AI to thousands of retail customers worldwide and deliver robust retail analytics to their organizations.”

Pathr.ai’s AI-powered Spatial Intelligence solution leverages existing camera infrastructure and data sources to anonymously capture customer and staff movements in real-time. The solution delivers scalable, real-time, and privacy-preserving insights that drive loss prevention, store operations, and merchandising optimizations across a store fleet. The company is currently working with leading global brands and retailers to scale its Spatial Intelligence analytics.

Pathr.ai uses Lenovo edge servers and workstations, including Lenovo ThinkSystem SE350, Lenovo ThinkEdge SE450 and Lenovo ThinkStation P360 workstation to run its computer vision detection and video analytics at the edge inside retail stores. Together with Lenovo, Pathr.ai empowers retailers at scale with data-driven insights around their customer behavior that enable growth and optimizations around strategic retail initiatives.

“Working with Pathr.ai as part of our best-in-class Lenovo AI Innovators ecosystem, we are helping customers easily deploy AI with confidence and taking data intelligence from concept to reality,” said Nicholas Borsotto, Global Lead for Lenovo AI Innovators . “Our partnership with Pathr.ai showcases how cutting-edge Spatial Intelligence technology enables retailers to connect the dots on new opportunities that address their biggest challenges, like loss prevention and improved customer experiences, and strengthen their store performances at scale.”

Pathr.ai provides a privacy-centric solution that delivers unbiased data without requiring any personally identifiable information (PII) or demographic information, empowering retailers to achieve positive business outcomes in an unbiased way. Pathr.ai complies with The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) privacy regulations.

To learn more, visit https://pathr.ai/ or visit Booth #507 and the Lenovo Booth #3665 at the show.

About Pathr.ai®

Pathr.ai® is the industry’s first AI-powered spatial intelligence software company that uses anonymous location data from available and existing infrastructure to observe human behavior in any physical space. Its sophisticated technology turns raw behavioral and spatial data from existing sensors into actionable and applied business learnings - allowing companies to drive the business results that matter most to the growth of their companies in real-time. Founded in 2019, Pathr.ai is headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more about Pathr.ai, please visit https://pathr.ai/ .