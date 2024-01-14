Industrial Valves Market to Exceed US$ 100.9 Billion by 2030, By Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial valves are essential components used to regulate, control, and direct the flow of fluids (liquids, gases, or slurries) within a system. They find extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemicals, power generation, and manufacturing. The global Industrial Valves market is currently valued at USD 71.2 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, the market is anticipated to reach USD 100.9 billion by 2023–2030. Factors driving market growth include increased demand for energy, infrastructure development, and a focus on process optimization in industries.



Industrial valves play a crucial role in diverse manufacturing processes by regulating the flow of liquids, gases, or slurries within pipelines. They manage fluid velocity, direction, and pressure, ensuring the safe and efficient operation of sectors like power generation, water treatment, oil and gas, and chemical processing. Various valve types, including globe, ball, butterfly, and gate valves, cater to specific purposes. Their pivotal role in fluid control underscores their significance in maintaining safety and operational integrity in industrial settings.

In today's dynamic market, the escalating demand for efficient fluid management across industries drives the popularity of industrial valves. The surge is fueled by technological advancements and a growing focus on automation, leading to a rising market for smart valve solutions. Amid increasing sustainability concerns and stringent regulations, this trend reshapes the industrial valve industry, fostering growth and innovation. The market's evolution reflects a continuous pursuit of enhanced operational efficiency, reliability, and environmental consciousness in industrial operations.

Industrial Valves Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 USD 71.2 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 USD 100.9 billion Growth Rate – CAGR 5.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 210 Pages

Key Market Segments Covered



Valve Type

Material Type

End-use Industry

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa











Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Cameron International Corporation

Crane Co.

IMI plc

Kitz Corporation

KSB Group

Metso Corporation

Velan Inc.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

Top 10 Emerging Trends and Innovations:

The industrial valves market is undergoing significant transformations driven by technological advancements and evolving industry needs. Here are the top 10 emerging trends and innovations shaping the industrial valves market:

Smart Valve Technology: Integration of sensors and actuators in industrial valves enables real-time monitoring and control. Smart valves contribute to predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency. IIoT Integration: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is revolutionizing valve operations by providing connectivity and data analytics. IIoT integration allows for remote monitoring, predictive analytics, and condition-based maintenance. Advanced Materials: Innovations in materials, such as corrosion-resistant alloys and high-performance polymers, enhance the durability and reliability of industrial valves. This is crucial for applications in harsh environments. 3D Printing: Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is making its mark in the production of complex valve components. This technology offers flexibility in design, reduces lead times, and allows for the creation of intricate valve geometries. Bi-Directional Valves: Traditional valves often have a unidirectional flow, but bi-directional valves are gaining popularity for their ability to handle flow in both directions, providing greater flexibility in various industrial processes. Emission Reduction Solutions: The focus on sustainability is driving the development of low-emission and zero-leakage valves. These valves help industries meet stringent environmental regulations and contribute to eco-friendly operations. Wireless Valve Control: Wireless technology is simplifying the installation and maintenance of valves. Wireless valve control systems enhance flexibility and scalability while reducing the overall infrastructure cost. Robotics and Automation: The integration of robotics and automation in industrial processes is influencing valve design. Automated valve solutions contribute to increased precision, efficiency, and safety in manufacturing operations. Digital Twins: Utilizing digital twin technology allows for the creation of virtual replicas of physical valves, enabling comprehensive simulations, monitoring, and optimization of valve performance throughout their lifecycle. Augmented Reality (AR) for Maintenance: AR applications are being used for maintenance and training purposes in the industrial valves sector. Technicians can access real-time information, schematics, and instructions through AR interfaces, improving efficiency in valve maintenance and repair.

As industries continue to advance, the adoption of these trends and innovations is expected to shape the future of the industrial valves market, fostering more efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced operations.

Market Drivers:

Increased Industrialization: Global industrialization trends, especially in emerging economies, are driving the demand for industrial valves. Growing manufacturing activities and infrastructure development contribute significantly to market expansion.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in valve technologies, including the integration of smart valves, sensor-based systems, and automation, enhance the efficiency and reliability of industrial processes, fostering market growth.

Energy Sector Growth: The expansion of the oil and gas industry, coupled with the increasing demand for renewable energy sources, stimulates the demand for industrial valves in power generation, exploration, and production activities.

Water and Wastewater Treatment: The growing need for efficient water and wastewater management, driven by population growth and environmental concerns, fuels the demand for industrial valves in water treatment facilities.

Market Restraints:

Economic Uncertainties: Economic fluctuations and uncertainties can impact industrial investments, affecting the demand for industrial valves. Economic downturns may lead to deferred or canceled projects, impacting market growth.

Stringent Regulations: The industrial valves market faces challenges related to compliance with stringent environmental and safety regulations. Manufacturers must adapt to evolving standards, potentially affecting production costs.

Impact of COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and affected industrial activities globally. The recovery of the industrial valves market depends on factors such as vaccination rates, economic recovery, and industry-specific dynamics.

Market Opportunities and Challenges:

Opportunity:

Smart Valve Technologies: The integration of smart technologies, such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and predictive maintenance, presents opportunities for manufacturers to offer advanced, connected industrial valves that enhance operational efficiency.

Emerging Markets: Untapped markets in developing regions offer growth opportunities. Strategic partnerships, localized manufacturing, and tailored solutions can facilitate market entry and expansion.

Challenge:

Intense Competition: The industrial valves market is highly competitive, with numerous global and regional players. Companies must focus on innovation, quality, and cost-effectiveness to stay competitive in the market.

Environmental Sustainability: Increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability requires the development of eco-friendly valve solutions. Manufacturers need to invest in research and development to meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

Market Segmentation:

The Industrial Valves Market demonstrates a comprehensive segmentation based on valve type, material type, end-use industry, and regional presence, providing a nuanced understanding of the industry's dynamics.

Valve Type: The market showcases a diverse range of valves, each serving specific purposes. The segmentation includes Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, and miscellaneous valves. This categorization enables businesses to choose valves tailored to their operational requirements, reflecting the industry's adaptability and responsiveness to varied applications.

Material Type: Valve construction materials play a critical role in ensuring durability and performance. The market is segmented by Material Type, encompassing Cast Iron, Steel, Alloy-based materials, Bronze, and miscellaneous materials. The choice of material is often dictated by the nature of the substances being handled, the operating conditions, and the desired longevity of the valves, offering a spectrum of options for diverse industrial needs.

End-use Industry: The Industrial Valves Market caters to a wide array of industries, underlining its significance in various sectors. The segmentation by End-use Industry includes Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), Automotive, Mining, and miscellaneous industries. This diverse array of end-use applications demonstrates the market's indispensable role in facilitating fluid control across different sectors.

Region: Geographical segmentation is crucial for understanding market dynamics influenced by regional factors. The market is segmented into North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region contributes distinct market trends, influenced by local industrial landscapes, regulations, and economic conditions. This segmentation allows stakeholders to strategize based on regional nuances and opportunities.

Major Players Driving Innovation for Industrial Valves Market

The industrial valve market thrives on precision and control, but it's innovation that fuels its growth. These ten players stand out as the driving forces, shaping the future of fluid management across diverse industries.

Emerson Electric Co. leverages its technological prowess to deliver intelligent valves featuring self-diagnostics and predictive maintenance capabilities. Their focus on IIoT integration and automation sets them apart, optimizing efficiency and safety.

Flowserve Corporation champions material science, crafting valves from specialized alloys and polymers to withstand extreme temperatures, corrosive environments, and abrasive slurries. Their dedication to material innovation opens doors for valves in previously inaccessible applications.

Cameron International Corporation targets high-pressure, high-temperature environments with advanced valve designs for the oil and gas sector. Their expertise in subsea applications and blowout prevention makes them a trusted partner for critical offshore operations.

Crane Co. brings heritage and adaptability to the table. Their legacy brands like Saunders and Powell offer traditional reliability, while their newer lines embrace digital intelligence and smart diagnostics. This blend of established trust and emerging tech keeps them relevant.

IMI plc prioritizes customization and niche solutions. Their expertise in specific areas like nuclear power and cryogenic applications grants them a dominant position in those markets. Their agility in catering to specialized needs fosters market expansion.

Kitz Corporation leads the charge in energy efficiency. Their lightweight, low-friction valves minimize energy consumption, making them ideal for sustainable operations. Their focus on eco-friendly solutions resonates with the growing demand for responsible industrial practices.

KSB Group champions digitalization and connectivity. Their smart actuators and valve communication protocols make valves integral players in Industry 4.0 ecosystems. This digital transformation enhances process control and unlocks operational optimization.

Metso Corporation tackles the wear and tear challenge. Their focus on abrasion-resistant materials and wear-reducing designs extends valve life cycles, minimizing downtime and maintenance costs. This focus on durability resonates with industries with harsh operating conditions.

Velan Inc. shines in high-purity applications. Their expertise in nuclear valves and sterile process valves makes them a go-to for industries like pharmaceuticals and food processing. Their commitment to hygiene and safety sets them apart in sensitive sectors.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc excels in steam control. Their steam traps and condensate valves optimize energy usage and protect equipment in power plants and other steam-intensive industries. Their expertise in this crucial area keeps them at the forefront of steam management.

Beyond these ten, smaller players and startups are continuously injecting fresh ideas and disrupting the landscape. With a focus on areas like AI-powered valve control, advanced materials, and alternative actuation methods, the future of industrial valves promises even greater efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

