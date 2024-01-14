Dental Radiology Equipment Market to Hit US$ 5,249.9 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental radiology equipment market is estimated to be US$ 2,801.9 million in 2024 and is projected to expand steadily with a 6.50% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 5,249.9 million by 2034.



The medicare sector, especially the oral healthcare industry, has been experiencing significant transitions in the last few years. Digitization and adoption of modern technologies have opened new doors for advanced dental imaging methodologies, which benefit both medical practitioners and patients. These technologies, which utilize dental radiology equipment, enable more precise diagnostics, improved treatment planning, and enhanced patient outcomes in the oral healthcare industry.

The demand for dental radiology equipment has also touched the skies recently due to the increasing emphasis on preventive dental care, a growing aging population, and advancements in imaging technologies. Also, the rising investment of public and private entities in the healthcare sector has made it easy for companies in the market to incorporate highly advanced radiology equipment in their facilities. These factors have collectively caused a surge in demand for more sophisticated and efficient dental radiology equipment.

Dental clinics all over the world are also increasingly relying on dental radiology equipment for accurate and comprehensive diagnoses, streamlined treatment workflows, and improved patient care. Incorporating this equipment in their facilities allows them to collaborate with multidisciplinary healthcare teams for more effective and integrated healthcare solutions. All these factors have, thus, collectively driven the market growth for dental radiology equipment in the global oral healthcare industry.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5,249.9 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.50% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global dental radiology equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.50% for 2024 to 2034.

The North America’s dental radiology equipment market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.70% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States holds a dominant share of 81.60% of the dental radiology equipment market in the North American region.

Brazil dominates the global dental radiology equipment market in the Latin American region, valued at US$ 66 million in 2024.

The dental radiology equipment industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on the end-use, the dental clinics segment held a 74.00% market share in 2024.

The segment of extraoral X-ray systems dominates the market with a 36.20% share in 2024, based on the product type.



“Companies in the dental radiology equipment market must invest in research and development to develop and enhance dental radiology technologies. This will improve imaging quality and reduce radiation exposure. They must also explore new digital imaging applications in dentistry," opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

ACTEON

Carestream Health, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Oy

VATECH

Apteryx Imaging Inc.

KaVo

CALCIVIS

Envista

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

Competitive Landscape

ACTEON, Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Dentsply Sirona, among others, have established dominance in the global dental radiology equipment industry.

These industry giants maintain leadership through strong research and development efforts, consistently introducing innovative technologies and improving existing products.

Smaller companies often rely on the innovations introduced by industry giants to stay competitive and meet evolving market demands.

Companies typically cater to regional markets, supplying dental radiology equipment to local hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical sectors.

Startups often cater to local or regional markets and may have a niche focus within the local dental clinic chains.



Country-wise Insights



Dental radiology equipment sales in North America are expected to increase at a moderate 6.7% CAGR through 2034, indicating the industry's remarkable potential. The main cause of the increase is the rising need for dental radiography equipment in important nations like Mexico and the United States. With a projected 81.6% market share in 2024, the United States will lead the dental radiology equipment sector.

The dental radiology equipment market in Latin America is expected to grow significantly, with a 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected by 2024. Brazil emerges as the industry leader in this area, with a dominant share of 35.20% in 2024.



