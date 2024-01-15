Spurred by Growing Demand for Secure Communications, Global Quantum Cryptography Market Valuation to Total US$ 2,332.1 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The quantum cryptography market value is expected to reach US$ 303.99 million in 2023 and US$ 2,332.1 million by 2033. Demand for quantum cryptography is anticipated to rise at a 22.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Several factors are expected to drive the quantum cryptography market forward during the assessment period. These include the increasing need for secure communications and the advancement of quantum computing technology, particularly in finance, government, and healthcare.

As quantum computing market growth becomes more powerful, it will break traditional forms of encryption. This is expected to make quantum cryptography more attractive as a means of protecting sensitive information.

The rising volume of sensitive data transmitted and stored electronically is creating a need for more secure communication methods. This is expected to drive demand for quantum cryptography as it is resistant to sophisticated cyberattacks.

A key trend impacting the quantum cryptography market is the advancements in quantum computing technology. Quantum computers are making it possible to implement quantum cryptography practically.

The tensions between nations that do not have stable relations, such as the United States and China, are expected to benefit the target market. Concerns over how technology can be used to harm one country by the other is a major threat perceived by both nations.

While the United States has made tremendous growth in quantum computing, China is catching up at an impressive rate. This has started a race between nations on who can successfully use the quantum computer for cyber security. It allows quantum cryptography research and development to grow as well.

Key Takeaways from the Quantum Cryptography Market Report:

The global quantum cryptography market is forecast to total US$ 2,332.1 million by 2033.

By component, the quantum cryptography appliances segment is set to hold a market share of 1% in 2033.

Based on application, the network encryption segment is expected to grow at 6% CAGR.

Revenue in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 83 million by 2033.

China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31% over the forecast period.

Germany is poised to thrive at a 3% CAGR during the assessment period.

With a CAGR of 23.2% for 2023 to 2033, the public sector is estimated to grow over the forecast period.



"The quantum cryptography market continues to exhibit robust growth, driven by escalating concerns over data security in an increasingly digitized world. As per our comprehensive market study, it is evident that the quantum cryptography market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by the rising adoption of quantum key distribution (QKD) solutions across industries. Our findings underscore the market's potential to revolutionize encryption techniques, ensuring heightened cybersecurity measures in the face of evolving threats." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2023) US$ 303.99 million Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 2,332.1 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 22.6% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, and Balkan & Baltics Key Countries Covered Germany, Italy, France, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, India, Iran, and Others. Key Segments Covered Component, Application, Industry, and Region Key Companies Profiled ID Quantique

Qubitekk

Quantum XC

QuintessenceLabs

PQ Solutions Limited

Toshiba Corporation Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Who is Winning?

Key participants are focusing on adopting different growth strategies. These include offering new solutions and services, expanding regional and international distribution networks, forming alliances for acquisitions, and working with significant actors. For instance,

In May 2022, ID Quantique expanded its XG Series with the introduction of the Clavis XG.



Get More Valuable Insights:

In its new offering, Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an unbiased analysis of the quantum cryptography market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033. The study offers growth projections based on components, applications, and industry across several regions.

Quantum Cryptography Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Quantum Cryptography Appliances Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) Appliances Quantum Key Generation Appliances Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Appliances

Quantum Cryptography Software Cryptography Key & Policy Management Software SDKs/APIs

Services Integration & Deployment Services Cryptography Consulting Support & Maintenance





By Application:

Network Encryption

Database Encryption

Application Security

Cloud Encryption

By Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Science

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Retail & e-Commerce

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltics

Middle East & Africa

Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

