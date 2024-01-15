Groupe Casino: Authorisation from the French Ministry of the Economy under the control of foreign investments in France

Authorisation from the French Ministry of the Economy under the control of foreign investments in France

Paris, 15 January 2024

Casino announces that on 11 January 2024 the French Ministry of the Economy issued its decision authorising, under the control of foreign investments in France, the acquisition of control of the Group as part of its financial restructuring by the consortium (composed of EP Equity Investment III s.à r.l., Fimalac and Attestor), it being specified that the consortium's acquisition vehicle (France Retail Holdings) will be controlled by EP Equity Investment III s.à r.l., a company controlled by Mr. Daniel Křetínský.

The Group points out that the completion of its financial restructuring remains subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, where permitted by the draft accelerated safeguard plan) of the following conditions precedent:

the granting of decisions by the anti-trust authorities 1 , other than the European Commission, authorizing or not objecting to the restructuring as provided for in Casino's accelerated safeguard plan;

, other than the European Commission, authorizing or not objecting to the restructuring as provided for in Casino's accelerated safeguard plan; the granting of a decision by the European Commission recognizing that the Consortium's planned investment does not fall within the scope of the Foreign Subsidies Act;

the granting by the Luxembourg Insurance Authority of a decision authorizing or not opposing the indirect change of control of Casino RE (Group's reinsurance subsidiary); and

the approval of the accelerated safeguard plans of Casino Finance, DCF, CPF, Quatrim, Monoprix and Ségisor by the Paris Commercial Court.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

1 Anti-trust authorities of Morocco, Kosovo, Serbia and Northern Macedonia.

