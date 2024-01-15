Global Orange Powder Market Size Estimated to Touch USD 706.34 Million, at 5.5% CAGR Growth By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Orange Powder Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Orange Peel Powder, Orange Juice Powder, Others); By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent [115+ Pages] analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global orange powder market size and share was valued at USD 434.77 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 706.34 million by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 5.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is Orange Powder? What is the Size & Share of Orange Powder Market?

Report Overview

Orange powder escorts an eruption of citrus flavor to the delectable creations. In the case of desserts, pastries, confectionaries, ice creams, or even wholesome dishes, its exceptional, perfumed taste adds a distinct depth to the recipes. Its invigorating, moderately tart citrus contour improves flavors and generates an indelible taste encounter. The rapidly rising demand for the orange powder market can be attributed to further its appetizing taste; the orange powder is instilled with health advantages. It is candidly profuse in vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, rendering it an outstanding nutritive supplement. The anti-oxidants in orange peel assist in enhancing the immune system and safeguard cells against liberated radicals, while fiber fosters healthy digestion.

The orange powder market growth can be attributed to the altering consumer inclination on the route to genuine and natural commodities with reduced processing are displaying adequate growth possibilities for the market as it ensues the continuing trend. Orange powder is assembled by granulating dried oranges. One of the struggles of having oranges is their conservation due to their limited shelf life. The orange powder resolves the issue as it offers comfort in carrying and has extended longevity contrasted to fresh oranges. Escalating research and development ventures smearing of orange powder and several amalgamations of orange powder are propelling the growth of product revolutions in the market.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

Consumer inclination on the route to genuine and natural commodities with reduced processing is pushing toward market growth.

The orange powder market segmentation is primarily based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest market share in 2022.

Who Produces Orange Powder?

Abbott Laboratories

Adani Pharmachem

Baoji Hongrui Biotechnology

Bella Viva Orchards

Foodchem International

Herbal Hills

Hunan Nutramax

LemonConcentrate

Nantong Sane Biological

Procter & Gamble

Vinayak Ingredients

Xi'an Gawen Biotechnology

Xi'an Jmlai Bio-Tech

Xi'an Shouherb Biotech

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Orange peel has more vitamin C than orange fruit. This is an exceptional means for skincare commodities. The orange powder market size is expanding as provided its vitamin C and antimicrobial features, it is an invaluable skincare constituent. For skin inclined to acne, it functions efficaciously. Clasping orange peel in the repository is homogenous to clasping invaluable minerals in the reservoir that provide skin with a vibrant glow and unblemished appearance. These treasury peels also humidify the skin while regenerating dead skin cells. To acquire unblemished skin, this ingredient is a perfect additive to your skin care regimen. Orange peel powder offers its nutritional value together with an extended shelf life. As consumers observe the advantages of orange fruit and its peel there will be a massive market for the powder as it offers preserving comfort.

Orange powder market sales are soaring as progressing food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to ease varied growth opportunities for makers in the market. Orange food powder detects its utilization in several food applications involving jams, bakeries, ice cream, jellies, medicinal flavors, and daily beverages. Additionally, orange juice powder is utilized for orange-flavored soft drinks, hard drinks, and juice-ready powder.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The medicinal and food usage of citric powder has rendered orange powder to be utilized in several medical and cosmetic applications. The organically withdrawn substance face pack market is acquiring momentum due to the geriatric population, particularly in Europe-based nations, unfolding contemporary demand opportunities for the market in tandem with raw material for face packs.

Overview of the Top Segments

Orange Peel Powder Segment is Anticipated to Observe a Sharp Rise

Based on the product, the orange peel powder segment is anticipated to observe a sharp rise. The orange powder market demand is on the rise due to vitamin c and antioxidants both being existent in orange peel powder. The powder can assist in encouraging a hale and hearty skin texture. Further, orange peel powder rigorously cleans skin pores and removes microorganisms that create acne. It helps with skin appeasing and regulates pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads. Dark patches and acne scars can be diminished with orange peel powder. The commodity's anti-oxidant matter enhances cell yield to replace the skin's glow. Additionally, anti-oxidants are profuse in orange peel powder and have been displayed to be extremely constructive in the battle against liberated radicals.

Food Segment Dominated the Market

Based on application, the food segment dominated the market. The orange powder market trends include in the food industry as orange powder can be utilized to improve the color, flavor, and nutritive merit of food. Development in food-conscious consumers because of the obtainability of information and consciousness of the advantages of classified products. Orange powder encounters this trend as it is organic and armed with nutritive components.

Orange Powder Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 706.34 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 457.81 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.5% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Distributional Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest orange powder market share due to the escalating production of orange fruits in the region, which is pushing the collection of orange powder, which comprises dried oranges. As per the US Department of Agriculture, Foreign Agriculture Service, in 2022-2023, China is anticipated to produce 7.6 million metric tonnes of oranges, an increase from 7.55 MMT in the previous year.

Europe: This region is anticipated to be the fastest growing due to the growing health awareness of consumers. Orange powder is abundant in vitamins and minerals. Additionally, orange peel vital oil is advantageous in aromatherapy and herbal medicine because of its scale of features, which involve anti-bacterial, anti-acne, anti-inflammatory, and anti-depressant influences. These elements are contributing to the growing demand for orange powder in this region during the study period.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Heritage Foods unveiled GlucoShakti, an energy drink with an orange flavor. It contains naturally occurring minerals, including sodium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and others, that assist the essential body salts. It assists consumers by providing instant energy.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

What is the study period of the orange powder market?

Ans: The study period of the market is 2024-2032

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

Ans: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%

Which segments are covered in the report?

Ans: Segments such as orange peel powder and food are covered in the region.

Who are the market's key players?

Ans: The key players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Adani Pharmachem, and Baoji Hongrui Biotechnology

Which region holds the largest orange powder market share?

Ans: The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the orange powder market report based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Orange Peel Powder

Orange Juice Powder

Others

By Application Outlook

Food

Beverages

Confectionery

Bakery

Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Outlook

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Other

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

