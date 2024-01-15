Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 8 January 2024 - 12 January 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 2:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 3,213,403 12.04 38,681,514 8 January 2024 71,400 11.89 849,125 9 January 2024 114,176 11.97 1,367,132 10 January 2024 66,768 11.94 797,517 11 January 2024 147,050 11.95 1,758,689 12 January 2024 81,667 12.01 980,804 Total, week number 2 481,061 11.96 5,753,266 Accumulated under the program 3,694,464 12.03 44,434,780

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 3,257,130 own shares corresponding to 0,21 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711





Attachments