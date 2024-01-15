Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 8 January 2024 - 12 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 2:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement3,213,40312.0438,681,514
8 January 202471,40011.89849,125
9 January 2024114,17611.971,367,132
10 January 202466,76811.94797,517
11 January 2024147,05011.951,758,689
12 January 202481,66712.01980,804
Total, week number 2481,06111.965,753,266
Accumulated under the program3,694,46412.0344,434,780

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 3,257,130 own shares corresponding to 0,21 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard                 Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711


Attachments


