Critical Infrastructure Protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market 2024-2034: Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Security Type (Physical Safety and Security, Cybersecurity), by System Type (Perimeter Surveillance, Inner Area Surveillance, UAVs, Counter UAV, Others), by Vertical (Financial Institutions, Government, Defence, Transport and Logistics, Energy and Power, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global critical infrastructure protection market is expected to surpass US$140 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach a market value of US$209.9 billion by 2034.

Growing Government Initiatives to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Governments around the world have been increasingly recognizing the importance of protecting critical infrastructure from various threats, including cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and physical sabotage. Several initiatives and strategies have been implemented or proposed to enhance the resilience and security of critical infrastructure.

The Biden Administration is still taking action to protect America's vital infrastructure from increasingly sophisticated, persistent, and rising cyberthreats. Critical infrastructure in the United States is mostly owned and operated by the private sector, but recent high-profile attacks on critical infrastructure around the world such as the ransomware attacks on JBS Foods and the Colonial Pipeline in the United States show that there are serious cyber vulnerabilities in this infrastructure.

Lack of Trained Cybersecurity Professionals to Analyse Critical Infrastructure Protection Systems

The shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals to analyze critical infrastructure protection systems is a significant and growing concern. Critical infrastructure, such as energy, water, transportation, and communication systems, plays a vital role in the functioning of societies and economies. As these systems become more interconnected and reliant on digital technologies, the need for robust cybersecurity measures becomes increasingly crucial. The cybersecurity landscape is dynamic, with threats constantly evolving. Keeping up with the latest threats and developing effective countermeasures requires ongoing training and education.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/cip-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 347-page report provides 119 tables and 205 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global critical infrastructure protections market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for critical infrastructure protections. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including offering, application, service, airspace, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing critical infrastructure protections market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

Increasing Usage and Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

Internet of Things (IoT) has been experiencing significant growth, and it's likely that this trend has continued. IoT refers to the network of interconnected devices that communicate and exchange data with each other over the internet. Smart thermostats, lighting systems, security cameras, and other home automation devices have become increasingly popular, providing users with greater control and energy efficiency.

Industries are adopting IoT to enhance efficiency and productivity through the use of sensors and connected devices in manufacturing processes. This includes predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and supply chain optimization. IoT is being used in healthcare for remote patient monitoring, asset tracking, and improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery systems. Wearable devices and smart medical equipment contribute to the growth in this sector.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/cip-market-2024/

Competitive Landscape

Global critical infrastructure protection market is competitive in nature. Large number of well-established and small scale companies are operating in this industry. Some leading companies engaged in this industry are Airbus, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, General Electric Company, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas, Johnson Controls, L3Harris Technologies, Leidos Holdings, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales. Companies are adopting different strategies such as new sensor technology development, merger & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, and investment in order to stay competitive in the industry.

In September 2023, Altronix launched new products to secure and connect critical infrastructure. Adding to the Altronix extensive portfolio, these new devices are designed and manufactured for access control and power integration, video surveillance, fire and emergency communications, and network management applications.





To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Defence sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com