Enteral Feeding Pumps Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Growing Importance of Enteral Nutrition in Treatment and Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Diseases Drives Market Growth

Global Enteral Feeding Pumps Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Enteral Feeding Pumps estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Neurological Disorders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$751.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cancer segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $419.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Enteral Feeding Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$419.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$217.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Growing Importance of Enteral Nutrition in Treatment and Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Diseases Drives Market Growth
- Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support Supports Market Growth
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020
- Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Enteral Feeding Pumps Market
- Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Enteral Feeding Pumps Market
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
- Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases and Use of EN Therapy Drives Market Opportunities
- Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000 Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries
- Growing Incidence of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Fuels Demand for Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Enteral Nutrition Emerges as a Key Therapy for Preterm Infants, Fueling Growth in Enteral Feeding Pumps Market
- Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births
- Countries with Highest Preterm Birth Rates: Number of Preterm Births Per 100 Live Births by Top Countries
- Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Propel Growth in Enteral Feeding Pumps Market
- Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents Opportunities for Medical Nutrition, Driving Growth in Enteral Feeding Pumps Market: Global Home Healthcare Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Preference for Enteral Nutrition Over Parenteral Nutrition Spurs Market Prospects
- Role of Enteral Nutrition Therapy in the Treatment of Malnutrition: A Business Case for Enteral Feeding Pumps Market
- Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization
- Advancements in Enteral Nutritional Pumps to Boost Market Prospects
- Assessing Safety and Efficacy of Enteral Feeding Pump Systems
- Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Enteral Nutrition Augurs Well for the Market
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
- Major Challenges Facing the Enteral Feeding Devices Market
Key Company Profiles
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Cook Medical, LLC
- ConMed Corporation
- Amsino International, Inc.
- American HomePatient, Inc.
- Envizion Medical Limited
- ALCOR Scientific, Inc.
- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT)
- Atlanta BioMedical Corporation
- Australasian Medical & Scientific Ltd. (AMSL)
- Erenler Medikal San. Tic. Ltd. Sti.
Report Attribute
Details
|Details
No. of Pages
406
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$1.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.6%
Regions Covered
Global
