Share repurchase programme

15 January 2024
Announcement no. 04/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement51,236 3,592,737
8 January 202480072.3057,840
9 January 202480073.9559,160
10 January 202490074.8567,365
11 January 20241,50075.33112,995
12 January 20241,50076.61114,915
Accumulated under the programme 56,736 70.59 4,005,012
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares315,2643.7%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

