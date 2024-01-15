Global Air Fryer Products and Technologies Industry Report - Digital Air Fryers Set to be Fastest Growing Segment with CAGR of 8.2% During 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Fryer Products and Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air fryer products and technology market is being influenced by several factors, including technological advances, changing consumer preferences and the needs of various end-users. Factors contributing to adopting air fryers are convenience, health, cost savings, increased efficiency and consistency in cooking, and time-saving. Continuing technological advances have improved the capabilities of Air Fryer Products and Technologies, enabling the air fryers to handle complex cooking tasks, adapt to various changes and provide more convenience to the consumers.



The global air fryer products and technology market is segmented into basket, oven and hybrid-type air fryers, in terms of the fryer type. The basket type fryer segment has the largest market share with 70.4%, while the oven type fryer segment is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.5% for the forecasting period from 2023 to 2028. Another major way the air fryer products and technology industry is segmented is by function type, where it is divided into digital and manual air fryers.

Digital air fryers have the highest market with $641.5 million for the year 2022, due to their flexibility and ease of use; it is also the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecasting period from 2023 to 2028.



In the global air fryer products and technology market, several key players have emerged as industry leaders, each contributing to the ever-growing popularity of these innovative appliances. Prominent companies like Cosori, SharkNinja, Instant, Philips, Chefman and numerous others have made significant strides in this sector. Notably, over 95% of the enterprises in the air fryer products and technology market are well-established, rather than startups, reflecting the maturity and stability of the market. These major players have invested substantially in research and development, nurturing their in-house innovation teams to create advanced air fryer products. Their primary objective is to enhance the cooking process, save valuable time and provide consumers with a cost-effective alternative to traditional cooking methods.

With an emphasis on technological advancements and culinary efficiency, these companies continue to push the boundaries of what air fryers can achieve, striving to deliver appliances that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

This report has segmented the global air fryer products and technology markets by function, fryer type, capacity, distribution channel, end user and region. The report provides an overview of the air fryer products and technology global markets and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023 to 2028. The report provides essential information regarding the global air fryer products and technology market's current size and anticipated growth. It also covers the characteristics of the market, the leading air fryer companies, various trends in end-user preferences and a range of geographic market opportunities.







Based on function, the air fryer products and technology global market has been categorized into manual and digital air fryers. The market has been divided into basket, oven and hybrid type air fryers based on fryer type. By capacity, the air fryer products and technology global market is segmented into less than 1 quart to 5 quarts, 5 quarts to 10 quarts, and over 10 quarts.



The air fryer products and technology global market is divided into online and offline, based on distribution channel. By end user, the market is divided into residential and commercial users. Geographical regions in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Africa, South America and the Middle East). Revenue forecasts from 2023 to 2028 are given for the air fryer products and technology global markets segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from products and service providers' total revenue.



The Report Includes

52 data tables and 21 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for air fryer products and technologies

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2025, 2027 and 2028. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis categorized by function, fryer type, capacity, distribution channel, end user and geographical region

Discussion of the major advantages of air fryers and technological trends such as the use of advanced sensors to monitor temperature, humidity and food doneness; the integration of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies; and connectivity, smart features, energy efficiency and user-friendly interfaces

An analysis of recent patents

Profiles of leading market participants

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $916.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1340.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Air Fryers are Convenient and Time-saving Increasing Use of Advanced Technology by Consumers Rapid Expansion of E-commerce Worldwide

Market Restraints Limited Cooking Capacity Higher Cost

Market Opportunities Air Fryers are More Environmentally Friendly Rapidly Growing Social Media and Influencer Marketing



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Operation

Digital

Manual

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Fryer

Basket-Type Air Fryers

Oven-Types of Air Fryers

Hybrid-Type Air Fryers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Capacity Range

1-5 Quart Air Fryers

5-10 Quart Air Fryers

Air Fryers Over 10 Quarts

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Segment

Residential

Commercial

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Sustainability in the Air Fryer Products and Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Air Fryer Products and Technologies Industry

Key ESG Issues in the Air Fryer Products and Technologies Industry

Sustainability

Air Fryer Products and Technology Industry ESG Performance Analysis

ESG Penetration

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Market for Air Fryer Products and Technologies

ESG-related Risks in the Air Fryer Products and Technologies Industry

ESG-related Opportunities in the Air Fryer Products and Technologies Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies

Advanced Temperature and Cooking Algorithms

Voice Assistant Integration

Advanced Oil Management System

Energy-efficient Technologies

Chapter 13 Patent Analysis

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Agaro

Arovast Corp

Breville Group

Chefman

Cuisinart

Empower Brands

Gourmia

Instant Brands

Koninklijke Philips

Nuwave

Pigeon Appliances Private

Russell Hobbs

Salter

Sharkninja

Storebound

Tefal

Tower

