Definitive Guide to 6G Communications: Materials and Hardware Markets, Technology 2024-2044

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications: Materials and Hardware Markets, Technology 2024-2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study delves into the heart of the 6G revolution, providing in-depth insights into materials, devices, and the evolving landscape of communication technology.

Key Highlights:

Unprecedented Market Dynamics: The report explores the transformative landscape of 6G Communications, shedding light on evolving market dynamics, breakthroughs, and setbacks. It serves as a crucial resource for up-to-date assessments of the latest needs and market sizes. Thorough Analysis: With 13 key conclusions, a 6G SWOT appraisal, and illuminating infographics, the report meticulously covers targets, challenges, and major players in the 6G arena. Focused Chapters: Each chapter presents a deep dive into critical aspects of 6G, including thermal management, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, 6G devices, and the vast opportunities presented by graphene and other 2D materials. Global Insights: The report includes a comprehensive overview of worldwide 6G Communications projects, providing a revealing glimpse into the nature of material and component development and the key players driving innovation.

In short, this report surfaces how billion-dollar businesses can emerge that make 6G added-value materials and components. That means from fine metal patterning, flexible and thin film electronics to the heavy end of facility energy harvesting, giant base-station thermal management and RIS facades across skyscrapers.

Questions answered include:

Likely winners and losers

Progress and intentions by region

Unbiassed appraisal of pros and cons

Gaps in the market that you can address

Analysis of research pipeline and its trends

Your potential partners, acquisitions, competitors

What 6G frequencies are likely and in what sequence

Types of materials and hardware needed, when and why

15 forecasting lines for the materials. devices, host equipment

Technology, launches and standards roadmaps for 2024-2044

The unsolved problems that are opportunities for materials, devices

Preferred compounds, devices, frequencies and active regions emerging

The 20-year roadmap of decision making, technical capability and adoption

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary and 15 forecasts 2023-2043

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 6G need, frequency and other choices and 13 key conclusions

1.4 Detailed 6G benefits, standards situation and rollouts 1980-2044

1.5 Some 6G global architecture proposals including complementary systems

1.6 Likely 6G hardware and allied manufacturers

1.7 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications as currently understood

1.8 Proliferation of 6G materials and device opportunities

1.9 Recent hardware advances that can aid 6G 2024-2044

1.10 Primary needs for advanced materials in envisaged 6G systems

1.11 System aspects of emerging hardware needs 2024-2044

1.12 6G thermal materials become a large market

1.13 Market and technology roadmaps and 16 forecasts 2024-2044

1.14 Location of primary 6G material and component activity worldwide

2. Introduction

2.1 Methodology, presentation, situation

2.2 Situation in 2024

2.3 6G is more than communications

2.4 Progress from 1G-6G rollouts 1980-2044

2.5 6G adds equipment: opportunity or threat to viability?

2.6 Arguments against 6G and possible slippage

2.7 Transmission distance dilemma

2.8 The going green dilemma

2.9 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications material and component opportunities

2.10 Manufacturing technologies for the main 6G high added value materials

3. Thermal management: 6G materials, devices, facilities

3.1 Overview

3.2 Diverse new challenges emerging allow in new suppliers

3.3 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications thermal material opportunities

3.4 Thermal materials and structures for 6G smartphones and other client devices

3.5 Energy harvesting and on-site zero-emission power become important with 6G

3.6 Thermoelectrics for 6G temperature control and electricity

4. Reconfigurable Intelligent surfaces

4.1 Overview

4.2 6G RIS and other metamaterial in action

4.3 RIS materials potential areas, costs in volume, formulations

4.4 6G RIS materials and component opportunities

4.5 8 tuning device families for 6G RIS from recent research pipeline: our appraisal, references

5. Devices - 6G Optical, electronic and electrical devices: development status and potential

5.1 Overview

5.2 The terahertz gap

5.3 Diodes - Schottky better but still problematic

5.4 How CMOS and HEMT compete

5.5 Fiber optics materials, designs, deployment, issues with SWOT appraisal for 6G

5.6 THz waveguides materials, designs, deployment, issues with SWOT appraisal for 6G

6. Graphene and other 2D materials for 6G Communications

6.1 Overview of THz 2D materials

6.2 Graphene landscape

6.3 Supercapacitors, LiC and pseudocapacitors for 6G

6.4 Graphene transistor surrogates and metasurfaces

6.5 Graphene THz device structures

7. Other materials: 6G Optical, electronic, electrical and micromechanical

7.1 Overview

7.2 14 applications of 46 elements and compounds in potential 6G communications compared

7.3 Some physical tuning material choices compared for metasurfaces

7.4 Semiconductor material choices

7.5 Silicon carbide electro-optic modulator

7.6 Phase-Change Materials for 6G electronics overview

7.7 Vanadium dioxide for many 6G uses

7.8 Chalcogenide phase change materials

7.9 Liquid crystal polymers LCP Nematic liquid crystals NLC

7.10 Materials for photovoltaics at 6G infrastructure and client devices

7.11 ENZ and low loss materials for THz and optical

7.12 Micro- mechanics, MEMS and microfluidics for 6G

8. 6G Communications projects worldwide involving material and component research

Companies Mentioned





Akela Laser

AGC

Anritsu

Aowei

Apple

AT&C

AT&T

Azo Materials

B Com

Bladon Jets

BT

CEA

Centro Ricercha FIAT

China Mobile Technology

China Telecommunications

Commscope

Corelab

Corning

CNRS

DCMS

Dow

DuPont

Eaton

Echdyne

Elbana Photonics

Eurocom

Evolv Technology

Ericsson

Fractal Antenna Systems

Fraunhofer HHI

GLPoly

google

Greenerwave

Heidelberg

Henkel

Homesun

Honda

Huawei

ICS

IMEC

INO

Inmarsat

iQLP

Intel

Interdigital

Ionic Materials

Keysight Technologies

Kymeta

Laird

Latis

LG

Lumentum

Mediatek

Meta

Motorola Mobility

Neograf

Nextnav

Nitrium

Nokia

NPL

NTT

NTTDoCoMo

Nubia

Nur Energie

Nvidia

Oppo

Orange

Oxford PV

Parker Lord

Protemics

Qualcomm

Rohde & Schwartz

Samsung

Sekisui

Seminex

Sheen

Shin-Etsu

Skoltech

SKTelecom

SNCF

SolAero

Sony

Spacety

Spectrolab

Starlink

Sunovate

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telus

Tencent

Tesla

TII

ThinP

Toyota

Tubitak Uekae

INIPI

Western Digital

WB Photovoltaics

WL Gore

Verizon

Vivotech

ZTE

ZTE Winston

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6gom8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment