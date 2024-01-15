Delivery Drones Global Markets and Technologies Report: Exploring Accelerated Growth in Logistics and E-commerce with In-Depth Global Market Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delivery Drones: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report segments the global market for delivery drones and technologies by drone type, package size, range, mode of operation, end user and region. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.
Based on drone type, the global market is segmented into hybrid, multi-rotor and fixed-wing drones. The market is also segmented by package size into under 5 lbs., 5 to 10 lbs. and over 10 lbs. ; by range into short-range, mid-range and long-range; by mode of operation into remotely piloted, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous; by geographic region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW), which consists of Africa, South America and the Middle East; and by end user into healthcare, e-commerce and retailer, food service, logistics and others.
The logistics sector includes postal services, courier services and other third-party logistics services, but excludes logistics services provided by Amazon, Walmart and other e-commerce and retail players, as these are already included in the e-commerce and retail segment. Geographical regions in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Africa, South America and the Middle East).
The Report Includes
- 48 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An overview of the global market landscape related to the delivery drones technologies
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2025, and 2027. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to delivery drones technologies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by package size, range, operation, end user, and geographical region
- Discussion on advances in robotics and automation technologies, and cost-effective delivery of products, as market drivers
- A look at the development of intelligent and flexible drones that can adapt to changing environments and tasks, which reduces human contact, thereby minimizing the risk of contamination
- Coverage of emerging technologies such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL), Advanced Navigation System, and Noise Reduction Technology, and their penetration in the delivery drones and technologies industry
- Information on the use of sensors to improve the delivery system while reducing unanticipated accidents, thereby making drone deliveries more reliable, efficient and feasible for a wide range of industries
- Discussion on ESG trends such as ESG practices, ESG-related risks and ESG-related opportunities in delivery drones and technologies industry
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches and patents
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Zipline International Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, and Drone Delivery Canada Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Regulatory Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces
- Power of Buyers
- PESTLE Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Speed and Cost Efficiency
- Increasing Use of Advanced Technology
- Expansion of E-commerce
- Market Restraints
- Regulatory Restrictions
- Lack of Public Acceptance
- Higher Initial Investment Cost
- Market Opportunities
- Online Food Delivery
- Investments in R&D
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drone Type
- Hybrid Drones
- Multi-rotor Drones
- Fixed-wing Drones
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Package Size
- Under 5 lbs.
- 5 to 10 lbs.
- Over 10 lbs.
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Drone Range
- Short-range
- Mid-range
- Long-range
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Mode of Operation
- Remotely Piloted
- Semi-autonomous
- Fully Autonomous
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Healthcare
- E-commerce and Retail
- Food Service
- Logistics
- Other End-Use Industries
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Sustainability in the Delivery Drone Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Delivery Drone Industry
- ESG Issues in the Delivery Drone Industry
- Sustainability
- Job Creation and Social Impact
- Delivery Drone Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- ESG Penetration
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- ESG-related Risks in the Delivery Drone Industry
- ESG-related Opportunities in Delivery Drone Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies
- Lidar
- Vertical Takeoff and Landing
- Advanced Navigation Systems
- Noise Reduction
Chapter 13 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Patents
Chapter 14 Funding Outlook
- Startup Funding in the Market for Delivery Drones
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies and Emerging Players
- Partnerships and Collaborations
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
- Amazon Prime Air
- Cloudline
- Deutsche Post
- Dronamics
- Drone Delivery Canada
- DroneUp
- Dronfies Labs
- Flytrex
- Hover
- Matternet
- Prokura Innovations
- Skye Air Mobility
- Windracers
- Wing Aviation
- Wingcopter
- UPS Flight Forward
- Zipline International
