Delivery Drones Global Markets and Technologies Report: Exploring Accelerated Growth in Logistics and E-commerce with In-Depth Global Market Analysis

This report segments the global market for delivery drones and technologies by drone type, package size, range, mode of operation, end user and region. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.



Based on drone type, the global market is segmented into hybrid, multi-rotor and fixed-wing drones. The market is also segmented by package size into under 5 lbs., 5 to 10 lbs. and over 10 lbs. ; by range into short-range, mid-range and long-range; by mode of operation into remotely piloted, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous; by geographic region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW), which consists of Africa, South America and the Middle East; and by end user into healthcare, e-commerce and retailer, food service, logistics and others.



The logistics sector includes postal services, courier services and other third-party logistics services, but excludes logistics services provided by Amazon, Walmart and other e-commerce and retail players, as these are already included in the e-commerce and retail segment. Geographical regions in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Africa, South America and the Middle East).



The Report Includes

48 data tables and 32 additional tables

An overview of the global market landscape related to the delivery drones technologies

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2025, and 2027. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to delivery drones technologies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by package size, range, operation, end user, and geographical region

Discussion on advances in robotics and automation technologies, and cost-effective delivery of products, as market drivers

A look at the development of intelligent and flexible drones that can adapt to changing environments and tasks, which reduces human contact, thereby minimizing the risk of contamination

Coverage of emerging technologies such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL), Advanced Navigation System, and Noise Reduction Technology, and their penetration in the delivery drones and technologies industry

Information on the use of sensors to improve the delivery system while reducing unanticipated accidents, thereby making drone deliveries more reliable, efficient and feasible for a wide range of industries

Discussion on ESG trends such as ESG practices, ESG-related risks and ESG-related opportunities in delivery drones and technologies industry

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches and patents

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Zipline International Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, and Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Regulatory Analysis

Porter's Five Forces

Power of Buyers

PESTLE Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Speed and Cost Efficiency Increasing Use of Advanced Technology Expansion of E-commerce

Market Restraints Regulatory Restrictions Lack of Public Acceptance Higher Initial Investment Cost

Market Opportunities Online Food Delivery Investments in R&D



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drone Type

Hybrid Drones

Multi-rotor Drones

Fixed-wing Drones

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Package Size

Under 5 lbs.

5 to 10 lbs.

Over 10 lbs.

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Drone Range

Short-range

Mid-range

Long-range

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Mode of Operation

Remotely Piloted

Semi-autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Healthcare

E-commerce and Retail

Food Service

Logistics

Other End-Use Industries

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Sustainability in the Delivery Drone Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Delivery Drone Industry

ESG Issues in the Delivery Drone Industry

Sustainability

Job Creation and Social Impact

Delivery Drone Industry ESG Performance Analysis

ESG Penetration

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

ESG-related Risks in the Delivery Drone Industry

ESG-related Opportunities in Delivery Drone Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies

Lidar

Vertical Takeoff and Landing

Advanced Navigation Systems

Noise Reduction

Chapter 13 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Recent Patents

Chapter 14 Funding Outlook

Startup Funding in the Market for Delivery Drones

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies and Emerging Players

Partnerships and Collaborations

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Amazon Prime Air

Cloudline

Deutsche Post

Dronamics

Drone Delivery Canada

DroneUp

Dronfies Labs

Flytrex

Hover

Matternet

Prokura Innovations

Skye Air Mobility

Windracers

Wing Aviation

Wingcopter

UPS Flight Forward

Zipline International

