Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 37.6 Billion by 2030 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Report Overview:



The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the widespread use of generic injectable drugs and the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Glass packaging serves as a barrier to atmospheric gases like carbon dioxide and oxygen, preventing their entry into the primary container. This plays a crucial role in minimizing the risk of contamination for drugs.

The estimated size of the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market was USD 36.7 billion in 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Additionally, glass packaging helps protect drugs from degradation caused by hydrolysis and oxidation, thereby enhancing stability. The resistance to the escape of volatile ingredients further contributes to the stability of drugs, driving increased demand for such packaging during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical glass packaging developers have been actively improving their products to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry, thereby enhancing the market in the U.S. For example, in November 2021, Corning Incorporated introduced Corning Velocity Vials, which are coated, specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials.

These vials demonstrate effective hardness compared to traditional borosilicate vials, reducing the likelihood of cracking and breaking. This continuous innovation in product features is expected to further boost market growth.

Download Sample of this Research Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3778

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 USD 19.7 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 USD 37.6 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 9.6% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 221 Pages Market Segmentation Product, drug type, region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, MEA Key Companies Profiled Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Nipro Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Stevanato Group (Ompi), O.Berk Company, LLC

Top 6 Trends in Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market:

Sustainable Packaging Solutions: There is a growing trend in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market towards sustainability. Companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices by incorporating recycled materials into their packaging or developing innovative materials that have a lower environmental impact. This trend is driven by the increasing awareness of environmental issues and the demand for sustainable packaging solutions across industries.



Advanced Coating Technologies: Pharmaceutical glass packaging developers are investing in advanced coating technologies to enhance the performance of their products. Coatings, such as those that improve hardness and reduce the risk of cracking and breaking, as seen in products like Corning Velocity Vials, are becoming more prevalent. These coatings not only contribute to the durability of the packaging but also address specific challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry.



Smart Packaging and Track-and-Trace Systems: With the rise of digitalization, smart packaging solutions are gaining traction in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Incorporating features like RFID tags and track-and-trace systems, these solutions enable better supply chain visibility, product authentication, and improved safety. This trend aligns with the industry's focus on compliance, safety, and reducing the risks of counterfeit drugs.



Customization for Specialized Drug Delivery Systems: The pharmaceutical industry is evolving with an increased focus on personalized and specialized drug delivery systems. As a result, there is a trend towards customizable pharmaceutical glass packaging that caters to specific drug formulations, dosage forms, and delivery mechanisms. This customization ensures optimal compatibility and performance for diverse pharmaceutical products.



Digital Printing and Branding: Advancements in digital printing technologies are influencing the pharmaceutical glass packaging market. Companies are leveraging digital printing for more intricate and customizable branding, serialization, and labeling. This allows pharmaceutical companies to enhance brand visibility, comply with regulatory requirements, and provide consumers with valuable information.



Focus on Patient Safety and Compliance: Patient safety and regulatory compliance continue to be top priorities in the pharmaceutical industry. In the glass packaging market, this translates to the development of packaging solutions that meet stringent quality standards, ensuring the integrity of drugs throughout their lifecycle. Features such as tamper-evident packaging and child-resistant closures are becoming more common to enhance patient safety and comply with regulatory guidelines.





In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market.asp

Product Insights:

In 2023, the largest market segment in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry was bottles, contributing over 34.2% to the global revenue. The market is categorized based on products, including ampoules, bottles, vials, syringes, and cartridges. Vials, known for their excellent analytical performance and sustainability, are expected to exhibit the second-fastest growth rate after ampoules. The vials segment is projected to increase its market share, rising from 33.3% in 2023.

Vials, typically made from Type 1 borosilicate glass, offer desirable chemical resistance properties. The ampoules segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, while bottles are expected to maintain the largest market share, constituting over 75.0% in terms of volume in 2023. Bottles are preferred for their superior analytical performance and suitability for various applications.

Glass bottles used in pharmaceutical packaging are further divided into two categories based on size – small bottles and large bottles. Large-size glass bottles are utilized for packaging reagents, transfusion, and infusion bottles, while small glass bottles are employed for packaging syrup and other oral liquids. The small-sized bottle segment is predicted to grow, driven by opportunities such as the increased consumption of oral tablets packaged in small bottles.

Ampoules, primarily made from glass, are expected to register the most attractive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to glass's ability to filter specific wavelengths, along with its high microbiological control and chemical resistance. A significant number of ampoules are manufactured in compliance with the DIN ISO EN 9187-1/2 standard, featuring sealed designs, funnel-type, and straight-stem configurations.

Drug Type Insights:

In 2023, the generic drug category dominated the market, contributing more than 72.9% to the global revenue. The surge in the global generic drug market is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and the expiration of drug patents.

Government and healthcare initiatives to curtail healthcare expenditure, lower drug prices, and expand health insurance coverage are additional factors expected to drive the demand for generic drugs. The increasing adoption of generic drugs is likely to boost the demand for pharmaceutical glass packaging due to its regulatory compliance and exceptional barrier properties.

Biologic drugs are experiencing growth, primarily due to their effectiveness in treating major chronic diseases, especially certain autoimmune conditions and cancer. However, challenges such as glass delamination and chipping resulting from surface degradation may hinder the growth of primary glass packaging for biologic drugs.

In North America, the generic drug segment is projected to exhibit higher growth than the branded segment in both volume and revenue. The affordability of generic drugs is a key factor contributing to this trend, while the patent expirations in the branded segment are expected to lead to moderate growth over the forecast period. The primary glass packaging segment is anticipated to experience sluggish growth due to reduced volume sales of branded drugs.

Biologics are expected to significantly benefit the pharmaceutical industry by addressing underserved therapeutic aspects. The biosimilar competition for biologics remains moderate, resulting in steady growth for this segment. The United States, with its presence of pharmaceutical giants, is anticipated to remain a core region for various pharmaceutical glass packaging activities.

Increased customer consolidation and heightened competitive intensity in the U.S. are predicted to lead to a substantial rise in generic drug sales volume, contributing to a rapid shift in market dynamics. This shift, coupled with the expiration of patents for several drugs, is expected to constrain sales of branded products in the U.S.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, SDG SA revealed a collaboration with Corning Incorporated to establish a glass tubing facility in Telangana, India. This strategic partnership leverages SDG's expertise and Corning's glass coating technology to boost fine-line productivity, marking a significant expansion in pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

By May 2023, Bormioli Pharma S.p.A had extended its partnership with Desall.com to foster innovation in pharmaceutical packaging. The focus of this collaboration was on exploring augmented reality solutions for drug delivery and biometric recognition solutions to revolutionize child-resistant closure systems.

March 2023 saw Schott AG initiating the production of FIOLAX®amber pharma glass in India to meet the growing demand in Asia. This move aimed to enhance reliability, planning, availability, and cost-efficiency for pharmaceutical converters.

Collaborating in October 2022, Gerresheimer AG and Merck developed a digitalized twin solution to ensure trust and traceability in the pharmaceutical supply chain. This innovative solution creates a digital representation of packaging for syringes and vials.

In January 2022, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. joined forces with Corning to advance drug delivery and containment through the development of cutting-edge pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

Expanding its presence in the European market, Nipro Corporation acquired all shares of Piramida d.o.o in May 2021. This strategic move aimed to strengthen Nipro's position in the pharmaceutical glass packaging sector and drive further expansion in the region.

Some majors Players in the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market:

Schott AG: A global glass and glass-ceramics manufacturer specializing in high-quality glass packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, including vials and ampoules.

Gerresheimer AG: A global partner for pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, offering a wide range of glass and plastic packaging products, with a focus on quality and advanced solutions.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): A global medical technology company providing healthcare solutions, including prefillable syringes and safety injection systems for pharmaceutical packaging.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.: A leading glass packaging manufacturer known for sustainable and high-quality glass packaging solutions, catering to various industries, including pharmaceuticals.

Ardagh Group S.A.: A global packaging company specializing in metal and glass containers, offering innovative glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars for the pharmaceutical sector.

Nipro Corporation: A Japanese company operating in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing vials, ampoules, and syringes, with a focus on delivering high-quality packaging solutions.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.: A global leader providing innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, specializing in components and systems for pharmaceutical packaging, ensuring drug containment and delivery.

Stevanato Group (Ompi): A global provider of glass primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, specializing in vials, cartridges, and syringes, known for advanced technologies and sterile packaging solutions.

O.Berk Company, LLC: A packaging distributor and manufacturer offering a wide range of containers and closures, providing glass bottles and jars, as well as plastic packaging options for the pharmaceutical sector.





Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Segment Overview:

Segments:

Bottles: Widely used for oral medications and liquid formulations.

Syringes: Crucial for precise delivery of injectable medications.

Ampoules and Vials: Integral for containing injectable drugs, ensuring stability.

Cartridges: Specialized packaging for specific pharmaceutical formulations.

Applications:

Oral: Glass packaging for tablets and syrups, ensuring stability.

Injectable: Emphasis on syringes, vials, and cartridges for safe and precise drug delivery.

Nasal: Glass packaging for nasal drug delivery systems, preserving efficacy.

Others: (Topical, etc.) Various applications benefiting from inert glass properties.

Regions:

North America: Robust market with a focus on regulatory compliance and secure drug containment.

Latin America: Growing demand from emerging pharmaceutical markets.

Asia Pacific: Rapid growth due to expanding pharmaceutical sectors in China and India.

Europe: Mature market with stringent quality standards.

MEA: Emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa contributing to demand.

Material Types:

Type I: Highest quality glass for sensitive formulations, ensuring stability.

Type II: Balances quality and cost-effectiveness for a wide range of pharmaceutical products.

Type III: Standard glass with moderate resistance, cost-effective for less sensitive formulations.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com