A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday January 8, 2024 to Friday January 12, 2024:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|571,935
|8,296,107,539
|8 January 2024
|700
|13,335.8857
|9,335,120
|9 January 2024
|750
|13,085.9600
|9,814,470
|10 January 2024
|750
|12,786.6133
|9,589,960
|11 January 2024
|750
|12,725.4533
|9,544,090
|12 January 2024
|750
|12,971.3733
|9,728,530
|Total 8-12 January 2024
|3,700
|48,012,170
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,922
|12,976.2622
|50,892,900
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|80,546
|892,365,787
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|579,557
|8,395,012,609
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,372,085
|35,753,461,273
|8 January 2024
|2,793
|13,621.6452
|38,045,255
|9 January 2024
|2,992
|13,313.4392
|39,833,810
|10 January 2024
|2,992
|13,032.5936
|38,993,520
|11 January 2024
|2,992
|12,975.4729
|38,822,615
|12 January 2024
|2,992
|13,207.4014
|39,516,545
|Total 8-12 January 2024
|14,761
|195,211,745
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,831
|13,224.8485
|156,463,183
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,729
|13,224.7556
|49,315,114
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|330,472
|3,696,181,040
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,402,406
|36,154,451,314
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 320,335 A shares and 1,330,922 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.40% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, January 15, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
