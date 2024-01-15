Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday January 8, 2024 to Friday January 12, 2024:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 571,935 8,296,107,539 8 January 2024 700 13,335.8857 9,335,120 9 January 2024 750 13,085.9600 9,814,470 10 January 2024 750 12,786.6133 9,589,960 11 January 2024 750 12,725.4533 9,544,090 12 January 2024 750 12,971.3733 9,728,530 Total 8-12 January 2024 3,700 48,012,170 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,922 12,976.2622 50,892,900 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 80,546 892,365,787 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 579,557 8,395,012,609 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,372,085 35,753,461,273 8 January 2024 2,793 13,621.6452 38,045,255 9 January 2024 2,992 13,313.4392 39,833,810 10 January 2024 2,992 13,032.5936 38,993,520 11 January 2024 2,992 12,975.4729 38,822,615 12 January 2024 2,992 13,207.4014 39,516,545 Total 8-12 January 2024 14,761 195,211,745 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,831 13,224.8485 156,463,183 Bought from the Foundation* 3,729 13,224.7556 49,315,114 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 330,472 3,696,181,040 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,402,406 36,154,451,314

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 320,335 A shares and 1,330,922 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.40% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 15, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments