Boralex announces appointment of Dominique Minière to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominique Minière to its Board of Directors.



"The entire Board of Directors joins me in welcoming Dominique Minière. Thanks to his extensive experience with major electricity producers and distributors, as well as with many prominent organizations in the energy industry, he will undoubtedly make a significant contribution to the pursuit of the Company's strategy and the achievement of its ambitious objectives for 2025 and beyond," said Alain Rhéaume, Chairman of the Board of Boralex.

Mr. Minière is a director of a variety of public and private companies, including Cameco, Holtec International Inc, ORTEC Group and Engineering Planning and Management, Inc. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) and as Chairman of the French Nuclear Energy Industry Group (GIFEN), where he led the development of a multi-year development plan.

Dominique Minière has extensive experience in the energy sector, particularly nuclear power, and carries an open, systemic vision of the energy landscape. A world-renowned expert, Mr. Minière has devoted over 40 years of his career to Electricité de France (EDF), developing a keen understanding of the French energy market and the European electricity system. In the course of his career, he managed complex projects involving structural transformation, optimization, digitalization and improvement of health and safety practices, as well as contributing to the drafting of French energy legislation. After rising through the ranks of the nuclear division, he joined EDF's Executive Committee in 2015 as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the group's thermal and nuclear activities for 4 years.

In Canada, Mr. Minière held senior positions at Ontario Power Generation (OPG). Initially responsible for developing and maintaining operations for the nuclear branch, he later became Chief Strategy Officer for the organization, overseeing OPG's strategy and development, notably for renewable energies, hydroelectricity, hydrogen and electrification.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 6.4 GW in wind, solar projects and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

Source: Boralex inc.