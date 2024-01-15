Global Swiss Watches Market Insights and Forecasts, 2019-2022 and 2023-2029: Analysis by Value and Volume, Type, Price Range-USD, Materials, End-Users, Region, and Country

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Swiss Watches Market: Analysis by Value and Volume, Type, Price Range-USD, By Materials, By End-Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Swiss Watches Market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 24.76 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 74.92 Billion in 2029.

The report provides a complete analysis of the Global Swiss Watches Market in terms for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimates of 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report covers a detailed analysis of the Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa) and Countries (Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and by Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, and demand forecast.

The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.







A watch can be labelled as "Swiss Made"if it meets several requirements. The movement (the internal mechanism that powers the watch) must be Swiss-made, and at least 60% of the manufacturing costs of the watch should be incurred in Switzerland. Additionally, the final assembly and quality control of the watch must be conducted in Switzerland.



The Global Swiss Watches Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.25% during the forecast period. Swiss watches are renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship, with skilled artisans and watchmakers meticulously hand-assembling and finishing each timepiece. The tradition of Swiss watchmaking encompasses various intricate techniques, such as engraving, polishing, gem-setting, and decoration, resulting in exquisite and intricate designs.



Switzerland is home to many prestigious watch brands that have established themselves as leaders in the industry. Companies such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega, TAG Heuer, and many others have gained worldwide recognition for their Swiss watches, both in terms of aesthetics and technical innovation.

Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $74.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global, Switzerland

The report analyses the Global Swiss Watches market by Value (USD Billion) and By Volume (Number of Units).

The report presents the analysis of the Global Swiss Watches market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Global Swiss Watches market by Type (Mechanical, and Electrical)

The report analyses the Global Swiss Watches market by Price Range (up to 200 USD, 200-500 USD, 500-3000 USD, More Than 3000 USD).

The report analyses the Global Swiss Watches market by Materials (precious Metals, Steel, Bimetallic, Other Metal, Other Materials).

The report analyses the Global Swiss Watches market by End-Users (Baby Boomer, Generation X, Millennials, Generation Z).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Insurance Type, By Sales Channel & by End-Users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report analyses the Swiss Watches Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

The report analyses the Swiss Watches Market by Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India).

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

