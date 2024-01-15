Global Vibration Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 with Focus on Accelerometers, Velocity Sensors, and Displacement Sensors

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vibration Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Accelerometers, Velocity Sensor, Displacement Sensor), Technology, Material, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vibration sensor market size is expected to reach USD 9.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030

The growing adoption of vibration sensors for predictive maintenance is expected to drive market growth. Accelerometers are the most common vibration sensors used for predictive maintenance for large rotating machines, such as pumps, motors, gearboxes, and turbines. Several companies in the market are entering into partnerships with other market players to develop smart vibration sensors. For instance, in April 2021, Advantech and RAD, IoT technology providers, partnered with Actility, a LoRaWAN Network Server provider.







Through this initiative, the companies announced the launch of Advantech's WISE-2410 LoRaWAN smart vibration sensor with integration into the ThingPark Enterprise IoT platform of Actility.

The growing demand for wireless vibration sensors among businesses due to benefits, such as long-distance communication, and use in hazardous locations is expected to drive market growth. Several market vendors are making efforts to cater to the growing demand for wireless vibration sensors.



Vibration Sensor Market Report Highlights

The accelerometers held the largest market share of 44.2% in 2022. This high share is attributed to the increasing adoption of accelerometers in the automotive, consumer electronics, and manufacturing industries.

The piezoresistive technology segment led the market growth in 2022. A rise in the use of piezoresistive sensors in a variety of applications involving mechanical stress measurement favored the segment growth

The automobile segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 27.0% in 2022. The increased product usage in vehicles to detect mechanical vibrations, such as knocking from the engine body, is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 37.3% in 2022. This is attributed to the increased adoption of vibration sensors in the region's well-established automotive sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





