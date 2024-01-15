Tendonitis treatment market Size Worth USD 318.72 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tendonitis treatment market size was USD 217.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Rise in sports activities and occupational injuries, constant innovation of technologies, therapies to support tendonitis treatment therapies and increasing number of product launches are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing occurrence of bone disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis among the geriatric population is one of the primary factors boosting market revenue growth. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2019 and 2021, an estimated 53.2 million U.S. adults, constituting approximately 21.2% of the population, were diagnosed with arthritis by a doctor. During this period, certain trends emerged: arthritis was more prevalent among women (20.9%) compared to men (16.3%), and its occurrence was notably higher among veterans (24.2%) than non-veterans (18.5%).

Interestingly, individuals with higher educational attainment, specifically those with a college degree or higher, showed a lower prevalence of arthritis at 15.3% in contrast to those with varying levels of education—some college (20.3%), high school (20.2%), or less than high school education (20.3%). Prevalence of arthritis is expected to increase progressively with age.

However, lack of awareness related to disease and advanced treatments are one of the factors restraining revenue growth of the global tendonitis treatment market. Inadequate public awareness and comprehension of tendinitis and its subtleties frequently leads to delayed diagnosis or underreporting of symptoms. This lack of information has an influence not just on persons seeking treatment, but also on healthcare providers' capacity to appropriately identify and manage tendon-related illnesses. A study conducted by sports medicine experts affiliated with Duke University and the University of Virginia revealed that an estimated 40 to 50% of competitive runners have experienced Achilles tendinopathy. This prevalence mirrors the broader trend in the general population, where tendonitis affects 5 to 10 cases per 100,000 individuals, contributing to heightened product demand during the forecast period.

Segment Insights

Condition Insights:

On the basis of condition, the global tendonitis treatment market is segmented into Achilles tendonitis, supraspinatus tendonitis, tennis elbow, and other conditions. The Achilles tendonitis segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The Achilles tendon is the largest in the human body. Achilles tendon injuries are predominantly seen in individuals involved in intermittent physical activity, commonly termed ‘weekend warrior’ athletes, often arising during sports such as soccer, racket games, or basketball. Notably, these injuries are misidentified as ankle sprains in a significant portion—20% to 25%—of patients. Typically, individuals within the age range of the third to fifth decade of life are most susceptible to Achilles tendon injuries. Interestingly, around 10% of patients report experiencing prodromal symptoms preceding the injury.

Treatment Insights:

On the basis of treatment, the global tendonitis treatment market is segmented into surgery, therapy, and other treatments. The therapy segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Increasing preference of patients with tendonitis for non-invasive treatments is attributed to contributing to growth of segment. To relieve pain and decrease inflammation, therapeutic therapies often comprise a combination of rest, targeted exercises, and modalities such as cold or heat therapy. Physical treatment, which focuses on strengthening the damaged tendon, increasing flexibility, and restoring function, is critical.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest share in global tendonitis treatment market in 2022. A growing number of surgeries performed for tendonitis and increasing consumer disposable income levels are among the few factors that contribute to revenue growth of the market in this region. In addition, factors such as lifestyle habits, such as repetitive motions in work or sports, improper ergonomics, age-related changes, and an increasing trend of physically demanding activities are also boosting revenue growth of the market in this region.

The tendonitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest market growth rate over the forecast period. In addition, increasing cases of sports-related injuries are contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region. Rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes is boosting involvement in physically demanding activities and vocations, increasing the likelihood of tendon-related injuries. Also, increased healthcare access and understanding of musculoskeletal problems have resulted in better diagnostic and treatment-seeking behaviours. The Asia Pacific’s aging population, as well as a change toward more sedentary lifestyles with sporadic bursts of physical strain, contribute to the increased occurrence of tendinitis, making it a key target for expanded treatment activities.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 217.41 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 318.72 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Condition, treatment, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Almatica Pharma, Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, GlaxoSmithKline, PLC, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Abbott, Merck & Co. Inc, Tynor India. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global tendonitis treatment market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective tendonitis treatment solutions. Some major players included in the global tendonitis treatment market report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Almatica Pharma, Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

GlaxoSmithKline, PLC

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Abbott

Merck & Co. Inc

Tynor India

Strategic Development

In November 2022, Camber Pharmaceuticals expanded its product portfolio with the inclusion of Naproxen Oral Suspension, which is indicated for treating the signs and symptoms of tendonitis.

In May 2022, CoNextions Inc., a tendon repair developer, stated that the first patient was treated with the CoNextions TR Tendon Repair System in a zone 2 flexor tendon in the little finger only nineteen days following FDA 510(k) permission to commercialize the device.

In July 2021, InGeneron, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine and cell therapy organization, released the first- in-human comprehensive immunohistochemically assessment of adult soft tissue repairs following local injection of fresh, undeveloped, unmodified, autologous, adipose-derived regenerative cells.

In Dec 2021, Delsson, a Singapore-based engineering firm, collaborated with 3D printing experts from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to develop the X-Brace, which is nearly 30% lighter than traditional exoskeleton knee braces.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global tendonitis treatment market on the basis of condition, treatment, and region:

Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Achilles tendonitis Supraspinatus tendonitis Tennis elbow Other conditions



Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Surgery Therapy Other treatments



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



