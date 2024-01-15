Tea Beer Market Share Will Reach to USD 15.35 Billion By 2032, at 21.8% CAGR: Global Outlook by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Tea Beer Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Others); By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global tea beer market size and share was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 15.35 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 21.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is a Tea Beer? What is Market Share Outlook for Tea Beer?

A beer beverage called tea beer is made using various tea infusions from various brewers. The tea beer comes in two varieties, green tea and black tea. Black tea options include black tea Kenyan, black tea Ceylon beer, china black tea op, and many more. The tea beer market demand and production are rising in developing nations due to the expanding consumer demand for a variety of beverages. Due to its variety of tea products, it also offers many health advantages.

One of the main causes fueling the demand for beverages is the presence of the younger generation, who are more open to testing out new flavors and textures of various items in their workplace, college, or school. Also, people hardly manage time for themselves in the rat race we are in to serve employees’ necessities. Businesses are organizing events in pubs and clubs on the weekends or throwing parties at their offices, which is expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years as it expands the audience.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

Throughout the analysis period, the market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to factors like the increased demand for artisanal and distinctive drinks and the appeal of healthier and lower-alcohol beverages.

The tea beer market segmentation is mainly based on the application, type, region, and distribution channel.

Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Who are the Top Tea Beer Distributors?

Breakside Brewery

Dangerous Man Brewing Co.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

I & I Brewing

Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

Marz Community Brewing Co.

Stone Brewing

Three Taverns Craft Brewery

Twisted Tea Company

Wild Ohio Brewing Company

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Consumers are getting more and more excited to try out new and unusual beer flavors. In the upcoming years, this will create new potential for tea beer market growth. Beer and tea are two of the most consumed beverages worldwide, despite their seeming contrasts. But they have a lot in common, too. Both tea and beer are made using water and can have various flavors added to them. With customers becoming more health concerned, healthier solutions are getting more and more popular.

Moreover, breweries have responded to consumer demand for lighter beer variants by expanding their product lines to offer low- or non-alcoholic beers. The tea beer market size is being driven by its versatility since it can be created with varying alcohol contents to suit the preferences of the consumer.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

These days, social media platforms have a big influence on what customers want. Consumer decisions are greatly influenced by the experiences, recommendations, and reviews that beer enthusiasts and influencers provide. Breweries understand the power of social media and actively communicate with customers on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram in order to build brand loyalty and excitement about their products. Growing internet usage is assisting businesses in showcasing to their target market their successful marketing techniques.

Overview of the Top Segments

Green Tea Sector Witnesses the Highest Growth

Because of its many health benefits, the green tea sector is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. The Tea Board of India reports that the production of premium green tea and orthodox tea increased in 2017–18. High-value markets such as Germany, Japan, and Iran have a strong demand for these teas. The green tea flavored tea beer market will continue to develop or rise as the demand for green tea becomes more and more prevalent.

With a significant revenue share in 2023, the black tea category led the industry market, partly because consumers were becoming more aware of the benefits of antioxidant-rich beverages. For those who enjoy both black tea and beer, the increased demand for the former due to its possible health benefits is fueling the latter, as they are inclined to experiment with new pairings.

Online Stores Sector Holds a Larger Revenue Share

The market share of online businesses was substantial, and this is mostly driven by the wide range of products that are available on e-commerce platforms. Consumers are becoming more discerning and appreciate transparent products like beer highly. Their curiosity lies in the provenance, manufacturing method, and ingredients used in their beer.

Also, businesses that are able to accurately communicate their brewing process, ingredients, and brand narrative are more likely to win over consumers' confidence and allegiance. This need is met by online platforms, which fuel the expansion and demand for the tea beer market.

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 15.35 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 3.18 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 21.8% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region glimpsed the largest tea beer market share in the global market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The consumption of alcoholic beverages is rising quickly in this region. The popularity of café and pub culture, which has been heavily influenced by Western society, has increased throughout India. Spending the evenings having a conversation with friends over a beer at a pub has become the norm.

Europe: Because of the increased demand for healthy beverages, the Europe region is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate over the study period. The FAO's Intergovernmental Group reports that Europe is seeing an increase in demand for tea made with natural and organic components. Tea beer fits well with this trend because it's a really wholesome and nutritious beverage.

Browse the Detail Report “Tea Beer Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Others); By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/tea-beer-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Current Progresses

The premium beer firm Bira 91 and the health brand Vahdam India teamed together to launch the tea-based beer Chamomile Tea Lager in September 2022. Made from a special blend of quality green tea, real chamomile, and dried orange peels, the Chamomile Tea Lager is a crisp, zesty, and tasty beer.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

What are the years considered in the market?

Ans: The years considered in the tea beer market are as follows: historical year: 2019-2022; base year: 2023; forecast period: 2024 to 2032.

How big is the tea beer industry?

Ans: The global tea beer market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 15.35 billion at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

Which regions are covered in the report that have opportunities in the tea beer market?

Ans: On the basis of geographical outlook, the Asia Pacific and Europe hold the largest market share.

Who are the prominent brands in the market?

Ans: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Breakside Brewery, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., Lakefront Brewery, Inc., and I & I Brewing are some of the major players in the industry.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the tea beer market report based on type, application, distribution channel and region:

By Type Outlook

Green Tea

Black Tea

Others

By Application Outlook

Cafes

Bars

Restaurants

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

