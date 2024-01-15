High Throughput Screening Market Size Worth USD 33.20 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high throughput screening market size was USD 23.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Increasing funding for Research & Development (R&D), regulatory support for innovative approaches, and rising need for diverse compound libraries are major factors driving market revenue growth.

The advancements in automation and robotics, focus on personalized medicine, and efficiency in drug discovery are among other key factors contributing to market revenue growth. Automated systems are streamlining the screening process, enabling rapid and efficient analysis of large compound libraries, thus significantly accelerating drug discovery and research efforts. Robotics facilitate precise liquid handling, sample preparation, and data analysis, ensuring reproducibility and minimizing errors.

The increased throughput, accuracy, and scalability offered by these technologies reduce operational costs and enhance overall efficiency in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. In addition, as high throughput screening becomes more automated, it enables the exploration of complex biological pathways and diverse compound libraries, fostering innovation. The demand for sophisticated, integrated robotic systems in high throughput screening is poised to rise as these technologies continue to empower researchers, driving market revenue growth.

The capital investment is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. This is particularly noticeable in industries where sophisticated technologies and infrastructure such as high throughput screening are utilized. The initial cost associated with acquiring state-of-the art screening equipment, automation systems, and advanced technologies can be substantial. This financial barrier impedes entry for smaller firms and may strain the budgets of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

In addition, ongoing expanses for maintenance, personnel training, and technology upgrades further contribute to the capital burden. The prolonged period before these investments translate into revenue-generating products or services adds to the challenge.

Segment Insights

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global high throughput screening market is segmented into drug discovery programs, biochemical screening, chemical biology programs, and cell & organ-based screening. The drug discovery programs segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Rising need for new therapeutics, expansion of target-based drug discovery, and collaborations and partnerships aimed at fueling discovery programs are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, increasing demand for personalized medicine and precision therapeutics and emphasis on early-stage drug development are among other key factors contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The growing interest in personalized medicine and precision therapeutics are driving the need for drug discovery programs that can identify targeted treatments tailored to individual patient profiles. High throughput screening plays a crucial role in screening compounds for their potential efficacy in specific patient populations. Drug discovery programs using high throughput screening are particularly valuable in the early stages of drug development. Identifying promising lead compounds early in the process allows researchers to focus resources on the most viable candidates and accelerate the development timeline.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global high throughput screening market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and academia and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2022. Increasing complexity of drug targets, advancements in automation and robotics, and efficiency in drug discovery are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

In addition, increased focus on personalized medicine and increasing funding for research & development are other key factors contributing to revenue growth of this segment. The trend towards personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored to individual patient characteristics, has increased demand for high throughput screening. Also, drug discovery process has shifted towards more complex and specific targets, such as proteins involved in signaling pathways or disease mechanisms. High throughput screening allows researchers to systematically screen compounds against these complex targets, facilitating the identification of compounds with therapeutic potential. Shared resources, expertise, and compound libraries are increasingly gaining traction. This significantly contributes to the broader adoption of high throughput screening in the industry.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share than other regional markets in the global high throughput screening market in 2022. Significant investments in drug discovery and development, technological advancements, and increasing biotechnology applications plays major role in driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The expanding applications of biotechnology, such as genomics, proteomics, and cell-based arrays, rely heavily on high throughput screening for high throughput data generation. This is particularly relevant in North America, where biotech firms and research institutions are prominent. The market in U.S. accounted for largest revenue share due to government and private funding and collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Moreover, regulatory agencies in North America are increasingly recognizing the importance of innovative technologies in drug discovery. Supportive regulatory frameworks encourage the adoption of high throughput screening, promoting its use in early-stage drug development.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growing pharmaceutical industry, emerging life sciences hubs, and increasing collaboration activities plays major role in driving revenue growth of the market in this region. In addition, government initiatives, regulatory support and compliance, and rising prevalence of diseases are among other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global high throughput screening market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective high throughput screening solutions. Some major players included in the global high throughput screening market report are:

Strategic Development

On 28 February 2023, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, which is U.S.-based leading provider of laboratory workflow automation and innovation solutions announced strategic collaboration with life science analytical technologies company Sciex to provide comprehensive workflows for high-throughput screening, and synthetic biology studies. This strategic move is intended to boost operational capabilities by deploying cutting-edge technologies, enhance early stage drug discovery, and eventually boost business revenue.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global high throughput screening market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cell-based Assays Ultra High Throughput Screening

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Drug discovery programs Biochemical screening Chemical biology programs Cell & organ-based screening

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms Academia and Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



