Lily AI Named the Winner of the VIP Challenge Presented by the Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards

MOUNTAINVIEW, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI ("Lily'' or the "Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, is excited to announce they have received the VIP Challenge Award presented by the Vendors in Partnership ( VIP ) Awards, an industry celebration for the solution providers that power the retail ecosystem. The VIP Awards recognize excellence and celebrate a willingness to transform from within to positively impact and develop retail’s future. Winners are celebrated for their creation of deep and perceptive partnerships, while building exceptional solutions.



“Here at Lily, we are on a mission to empower meaningful connections between consumers and retailers by leveraging human-centric AI,” said Purva Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lily AI. “The VIP Challenge Award is particularly meaningful to us because we are truly committed to creating impact and delivering exceptional results for our retail and brand partners.”

Vendors in Partnership strives to build a community of both solution providers and retailers, with mutual trust and collaborative methodologies as its cornerstones. This makes Lily AI a perfect fit for their community and award, as our technology and customer success teams work in lockstep with retailers to meet people wherever they are in their shopping journeys. By acknowledging every individual's unique voice, Lily AI empowers enterprise retailers to more effectively communicate with their customers, and in turn, consumers are empowered to express themselves through their purchases.

“When we established our vision, to bring humanity to shopping, we knew that AI would play a central role in empowering retailers and brands to do so,” said Sowmiya Chocka Narayanan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Lily AI. “We are thrilled to share our AI expertise with our customers and help them meet both their growth and efficiency objectives. With exciting product releases on the horizon, we will always maintain our innovation mindset and relentless determination to uplift this incredible industry we serve.”

Lily AI is a female-founded retail AI company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning, and vertical-specific generative AI, Lily AI enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting consumer-centric language throughout the retail technology ecosystem. Interoperable with leading eCommerce platforms, Lily AI maximizes existing tech investments to deliver upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, and higher customer conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai .

