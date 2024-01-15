Need for Packaging and Shipping Materials due to Proliferation of eCommerce Platforms Fueling Global Shipping Supply Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shipping supply market expanded at a 2.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2023 and reached US$ 97.2 billion in 2023. In recent times, the logistics and shipping industry has seen tremendous growth and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% till 2034. The total valuation of the shipping supply market is expected to reach US$ 145.5 billion by 2034.



The proliferation of eCommerce platforms and their distribution channels throughout the world has created a previously unrecorded demand for shipping essentials. As a result of the rise in the logistics industry, the need for packaging and shipping materials like brown packaging paper, packing tapes, shipping labels, etc., is also getting traction.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5740

In the rapidly evolving logistics market, shipping supply service providers have now emerged as important partners by solving the problems related to last-mile delivery. Shipping supply companies that put safety first with tamper-evident seals and antimicrobial packaging solutions are expected to drive the market further in the coming days.

Key Takeaways from the Global Shipping Supply Market Study Report

The United States shipping supply market is predicted to advance at 2.5% CAGR through the forecasted years.

Total demand for shipping supplies in the United Kingdom is projected to increase at 3.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

China is the leading shipping supply manufacturer as well as user in Asia, and it could witness 5.7% CAGR through 2034.

India holds very lucrative opportunities for the growth of shipping supply industries, which is estimated to expand at 6.4% CAGR till 2034.

“Many companies are adopting innovations like temperature-controlled packaging, smart packaging, and track-and-trace technology to gain a competitive edge in the market. Emerging shipping supply companies build profitable partnerships by meeting the unique requirements of DTC brands, such as small-batch packaging and fast turnaround times,” says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Request Our Comprehensive Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5740

Competitive Landscape for Shipping Supply Market Players

The overall market is highly competitive as there are several shipping supply manufacturers and service providers operating at both regional and global levels. As the shipping industry's regulatory standards are always changing, all enterprises face challenges in adhering to standards on packing materials, labeling, and sustainability.

Key Companies Profiled

Uline, Inc. International Plastics Inc. Stamar Packaging UWAY Packaging Supplies. Ferguson Box Company Volk Packaging Corporation Western Container Corporation Great Little Box Company Ltd. Liaoning Hengyue Printing and Packaging Co., Ltd. Dahua Brother Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments by the Shipping Supply Service Providers

In November 2023, Mondi, together with Skånemejerier Company, developed a mono-material, PP-based packaging for ICA's Hushållsost cheese, among other products. This innovative packaging product line consists of a base web made of a single material and a lidding film, both of which are printed and produced by Mondi. Skånemejerier then contributes by utilizing this product to wrap 1 kilogram and 2 kg blocks of cheese. High barriers against oxygen and water vapors are provided by Mondi's mono-material solution, which keeps the cheese fresh on the grocery store shelf. It also provides excellent printability and puncture resistance, safeguarding the cheese and allowing further effective on-pack branding.

In September 2023, Flexport introduced a supply chain solution for entrepreneurs that is self-serve and enabled by artificial intelligence. According to the technology-driven platform for international logistics, this all-in-one solution offers quick access to finance, freight, fulfillment, and replenishment for all major marketplaces and retail locations. Flexport's comprehensive supply chain solution provides replenishment injection straight into popular marketplaces like Walmart Fulfillment Services, Costco, Target, and Nordstrom, as well as over 15 wholesale channels and Fulfillment by Amazon.

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5740

Key Segments Covered by Shipping Supply Industry Survey Report

By Material Type:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Other Types of Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Wood

Other Materials



By Product Type:

Folding carton

Wooden crates

Corrugated boxes

Barrels

IBCs

Strapping

Labels

Bags & Envelops

Other Product Types



By End User:

Courier service companies

Financial institutions

Government organization

Hospitals

National retail companies

Hotels

Academic institutions

Other End User Verticals

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

The current valuation of the shipping labels market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032. It is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 83.03Bn by the year 2032.

The global shipping tapes market is expand at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period (2022-2032). The global shipping tapes market is anticipated to grow 1.6x to reach US$ 27.6 Billion by 2032.

According to research, the Shipping Mailers market is projected to grow steadily across regions, expanding at approximately 4% CAGR over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

The Insulated Styrofoam shipping boxes market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 9%.

The global insulated shipping boxes market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 7.3 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)



Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube