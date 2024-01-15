Urology Devices Market Set to Soar Past USD 58.80 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Urology Devices market , increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions for urological conditions enhances patient care and offers convenience. The shift towards minimally invasive urological procedures continues, driven by the benefits of reduced recovery time and shorter hospital stays are the trends aid in the market's growth.

Urology devices are medical devices used to diagnose, treat, and manage the urinary tract and male reproductive system conditions.

Prominent Players in the Urology Devices Market

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Stryker

Terumo

Olympus Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Danaher

NuVasive

Zimmer Biomet

Brainlab

Globus Medical

Penumbra

Stryker Neurovascular

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic Neuromodulation

Biotronik

LivaNova

Abbott Neuromodulation

Endoscopes Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Endoscopes dominate the global online market as they are used for diagnosing and treating a wide range of urological conditions, such as kidney stones and bladder tumors. The dominance of endoscopes is attributed to their versatility in both diagnosis and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Urological Cancer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the urological cancer is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for convenience. The prevalence of these cancers, along with the emphasis on early detection and effective treatment, fuels demand for devices used in cancer diagnosis, surgery, and follow-up care. For example, biopsy devices, robotic surgical systems for prostatectomy, and imaging equipment are crucial for diagnosing and treating urological cancers.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has large aging population that is more prone to urological conditions, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a high level of awareness about urological health. Additionally, the presence of key medical device manufacturers and research institutions in North America drives innovation and product development.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Urology Devices market.

Key Developments in the Urology Devices Market

KARL STORZ SE & Co. K.G. obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Blue Light system to be used with Photocure ASA's Cysview product for Blue Light Cystoscopy procedures. This approval enables the detection of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

Key Questions Answered in Urology Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

