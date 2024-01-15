Silicone Sealant Market to thrive at a 4.1% CAGR To attain a valuation of US$ 5,528.7 million by 2034| Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicone sealant market is estimated at US$ 3,699.3 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 4.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to a valuation of US$ 5,528.7 million by 2034. The market is witnessing substantial growth driven by their versatile applications across diverse industries. With the construction, automotive, and electronics sectors as key contributors, silicone sealants play a pivotal role in providing effective sealing and bonding solutions.



These sealants are sought after for their durability, weather resistance, and superior adhesion properties. The expanding construction industry, in particular, is fueling the demand for silicone sealants as they find extensive use in sealing gaps and joints, contributing to the overall integrity of structures. Technological advancements have further propelled the market forward, leading to the development of high-performance formulations. These formulations enhance the effectiveness of silicone sealants, making them indispensable in various applications.

Key Segments of Silicone Sealant Market Research Report

By Application By Region Building & Construction

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive

Glass

Wood Furniture

HVAC North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

The growth is also fuelled by a heightened awareness of sustainable building practices and the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions. With their eco-friendly formulations, silicone sealants are gaining preference in the market as industries prioritize environmentally conscious materials. The introduction of superior-vulcanization, single-component liquid silicone rubber products caters to the evolving needs of applications in electric vehicles, electronic devices, and semiconductors.

As the market evolves, innovations, collaborations, and sustained demand across sectors position it for continued growth. The adaptability of silicone sealants to meet the stringent requirements of various industries, coupled with a commitment to sustainability, ensures their relevance and prominence in the global market.

The silicone sealant market in North America is set for remarkable expansion, forecasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% until 2034. This notable surge is largely driven by a growing demand for silicone sealants in key countries, particularly the United States and Canada. As of 2024, the United States takes the lead in the silicone sealant industry, commanding an estimated market share of 71.7%.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5,528.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 96 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

The East Asia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

The silicone sealant industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 71.7% in 2024.

The silicone sealant industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.

Based on the application, building & construction holds a 36.9% market share in 2024.



“The increasing demand for silicone sealants is closely tied to their crucial role in sealing gaps and joints, providing durability and weather resistance in various construction applications,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report:

Wacker Chemie AG

3M

Tremco Incorporated

Bostik

Sika AG

Henkel Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Mapei

H.B. Fuller Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis of the silicone sealant market reveals a dynamic landscape marked by intense competition among key players. Companies strategically focus on product innovation, technological advancements, and global market expansion to gain a competitive edge.

Adherence to stringent quality standards and certifications is vital for establishing credibility. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are common strategies to enhance product portfolios and extend market reach. Responsive customer service and efficient distribution networks are crucial in sustaining competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving market. Some of the developments are as follows:

In March 2022, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company introduced the KPC series, a groundbreaking single-component liquid silicone rubber product with superior vulcanization.





The innovative offering provided excellent resistance to temperature, weather, and electricity.

In May 2022, ITW Performance Polymers collaborated with PREMA SA in Poland, extending its reach for the Devcon brand.



The strategic partnership aimed to enhance product availability and service offerings in the Polish market.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the silicone sealant market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Production Method (Electrolysis, Conventional & Others), By End-Use (Chemicals, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Glass, Metal Production, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Welding & Fabrication, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

