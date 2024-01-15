Global Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Size To Exceed USD 1752.5 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 9.3%

New York, United States, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 719.5 Million in 2022 to USD 1752.5 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the projected period.

Human skin changes dramatically as they age. Dry skin, skin thinning, wrinkles, bagging and loss of elasticity, subcutaneous fat tissue loss, decrease in sebum production, actinic keratosis, telangiectasias, and pigmentation abnormalities are a few of the mare's symptoms. Skin rejuvenation is a cosmetic treatment that comprises a series of cosmetic medications that aim to improve the appearance of the skin by reversing signs of aging. This treatment reduces wrinkles, creases, sagging skin areas, and loose skin patches, giving the skin a more youthful appearance. As a result of an aging population, wrinkle removal is one of the most important uses of radiofrequency skin rejuvenation devices, since age anxiety, concerns about facial changes, and a desire to look younger have all contributed to the popularity of cosmetic fillers among middle-aged adults. Some of the factors driving the market include an increase in the number and frequency of skin-related and skin-cosmetic operations, technological developments in skin rejuvenation procedures, and the adverse impacts of radiofrequency.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (RF Generators, Consumables), By Device Type (Laser Devices, Radiofrequency Devices, Intense Pulsed Light Devices, Mechanical Energy Devices, LED Devices), By End Use (Medspa, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals/Cosmetic Surgery Clinics), By Application (Skin Tightening, Wrinkle Reduction, Scar Treatment), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

Market segments

The RF generators segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the product type, the global radiofrequency skin rejuvenation devices market is segmented into RF generators and consumables. Among these, the RF generators segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 35.2% over the forecast period. The optimized RF generators produce and deliver radio frequency (RF) energy to the skin, enhancing collagen synthesis, skin tightening, and overall skin texture improvement. Furthermore, constant technological advancements in RF generators contribute to enhanced precision, safety, and ease of application. Newer versions of RF generators frequently include additional functionality such as real-time monitoring, resistance feedback systems, and energy transfer mechanisms to improve treatment outcomes and patient safety.

The radiofrequency devices segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of device type, the global radiofrequency skin rejuvenation devices market is segmented into laser devices, radiofrequency devices, intense pulsed light devices, mechanical energy devices, and LED devices. Among these, the radiofrequency devices segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Radiofrequency devices are a safe cosmetic therapy that people use to tighten and enhance their facial skin. Progressive advancements in RF devices, for example, enabled higher-quality and more targeted treatments, leading to improved results and increased patient satisfaction. Furthermore, RF devices now come with a number of settings and applicators, allowing practitioners to customize treatments according to specific client needs and successfully address unique challenges.

The Med Spa segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global radiofrequency skin rejuvenation devices market during the forecast period.

Based on the end uses, the global radiofrequency skin rejuvenation devices market is classified into Med Spa, dermatology clinics, and hospitals/cosmetic surgery clinics. Among these, the Med Spa segment is expected to hold the largest share of the radiofrequency skin rejuvenation devices market during the forecast period. Convenience and availability are important elements in the expansion of the Med Spa segment. These institutions are typically located in easily accessible areas and offer flexible scheduling possibilities. The existence of qualified trainers, as well as a spa-like setting, promotes belief and relaxation, resulting in enhanced patient satisfaction. According to the American Med Spa Association (AMSA) in January 2023, for example, the number of medical spas has expanded dramatically over forecast period.

The skin tightening segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 36.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global radiofrequency skin rejuvenation devices market is segmented into skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, and scar treatment. Among these, the skin tightening segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of 36.8% over the forecast period. Skin tightening procedures are rising in popularity as a result of considerable advancements in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Skin tightening is a non-surgical skin treatment that uses electromagnetic radiation to heat the outermost layer of your skin, promoting the production of collagen and elastin. These proteins give the skin elasticity and firmness, and the amount produced reduces with age, resulting in drooping and facial wrinkles.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 40.5% market share over the forecast. The region's increasing population, along with a growing focus on skincare and aesthetics, has resulted in an increased need for safe or surgical operations. Individuals who additionally desire to improve their skin texture, get rid of wrinkles, and appear younger will find the procedure appealing. The availability of cutting-edge technologies and therapies in the region attracts both patients and practitioners, contributing to market growth. Furthermore, consumer interest in radiofrequency skin rejuvenation is driven by the well-established cosmetic market in North America, as well as a significant emphasis on medical aesthetics. Asia Pacific, on the contrary, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Increased financial freedom in the region has given citizens more purchasing power, allowing them to invest in elegant visually pleasing treatments. Furthermore, increased awareness and demand for cosmetic procedures in this region have driven people to seek out treatments that might help them achieve youthful and beautiful skin.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Companies Covered: Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., F Care Systems, Cynosure, LLC, Lumenis, Candela Corporation, Cutera, Inc., Fotona, Lutronic Co., Ltd., BTL Aesthetics, Hologic Inc. and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

On February 2023, Candela introduced the all-new Profound MatrixTM technology, which was designed to treat, preserve, and restore skin at various stages of aging. It includes the SublativeTM, SublimeTMRF, and Matrix ProTM applicators.

Market Size Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global radiofrequency skin rejuvenation devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market, Product Type Analysis

RF Generators

Consumables

Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market, Device Type Analysis

Laser Devices

Radiofrequency Devices

Intense Pulsed Light Devices

Mechanical Energy Devices

LED Devices

Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market, End Use Analysis

MedSpa

Dermatology clinics

Hospitals/cosmetic surgery clinics

Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market, Application Analysis

Skin Tightening

Wrinkle Reduction

Scar Treatment

Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



