Global Active Protection System Market to Reach Value of USD 6.43 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global active protection system market is experiencing rapid expansion, primarily fueled by the rising demand for advanced defense solutions capable of countering emerging threats. Active protection systems (APS) are pivotal in modern armored vehicles and combat aircraft.

A paramount concern for soldier safety and vehicle survivability is significantly propelling the growth of the global active protection system market. In the aspect of the ever-evolving nature of modern warfare, military organizations worldwide are placing a heightened emphasis on acquiring state-of-the-art solutions that can effectively safeguard their personnel and critical assets.

Market Size in 2022 USD 3.27 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 6.43 Billion CAGR 8.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Hard Kill Systems Segment to Rise Significantly due to Effectively Neutralizing Incoming Threats

The global active protection system market has been predominantly led by the hard kill systems segment, which encompasses a range of advanced technologies. This category comprises explosive reactive armor (ERA), kinetic energy penetrators, and direct energy weapons, all designed to detect and effectively neutralize incoming threats such as missiles, rockets, and RPGs before they can successfully strike their intended targets.

North America has emerged as the dominant force in the global active protection system market, primarily attributable to its robust defense capabilities, substantial defense budget, and the concentration of key market players within the region. The United States stands at the forefront of APS adoption, motivated by a steadfast commitment to the modernization of its military equipment and the unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of its armed forces.

Soft Kill Systems Segment is Expected to Dominate Market due to Substantial Expansion Records

The global active protection system market is witnessing its most rapid growth in the soft kill systems segment, poised to exhibit substantial expansion throughout the forecast period. This category includes various non-lethal defense mechanisms, such as infrared jammers, smoke grenades, and decoy systems.

Regional market in Asia Pacific is steadily emerging as the fastest-growing region within the global active protection system market. Several key factors contribute to this remarkable growth, including the region's rapid economic expansion, rising geopolitical tensions, and the substantial increase in defense budgets observed in countries such as China and India.

A comprehensive analysis of major global active protection system market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Active Protection System Market

In 2022, Israeli defense company Elbit Systems Limited secured a significant contract valued at USD 80 million, marking an important development in the defense sector. The contract involves supplying airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) systems and Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) to an Asia Pacific nation, highlighting the growing demand for advanced defense technologies in the region to bolster national security.

Turkey recently unveiled its ambitious plans to initiate the serial mass production of its formidable 65-ton main battle tanks (MBTs). These advanced MBTs are set to be equipped with the cutting-edge Aselsan Active Protection System (APS), a critical defensive technology designed to provide protection against top-attack anti-tank guided munitions, such as the formidable Javelin missile.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Active Protection System Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

