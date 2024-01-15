Circana Welcomes 11 New Participants to Its Distinguished Diversity Advantage Program

Chicago, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the launch of the third cohort of its Diversity Advantage Program. This program empowers minority- and women-owned businesses through the provision of valuable consumer data, coaching and consultancy services, guiding them toward business growth and success.

The third cohort of DAP includes 11 businesses within the consumer packaged goods and general merchandise industries, marking a total of 58 participants known as “DAPers.” Each DAPer gains free access to Circana’s Liquid Data Go platform, legal support and exclusive DAP Masterclass Workshops that focus on training for essential business soft skills and knowledge.

“Since launching DAP with our 27 inaugural participants in 2021, our mission has remained simple — to create a fair and equitable consumer goods ecosystem and to empower DAPers to achieve economic and organizational growth,” said Boris Oglesby, executive vice president and practice leader, Circana. “We are proud of the strong impact that the program has had in helping DAPers navigate common business practices and growth, as well as the more unique challenges that come with being a minority-owned business. We’re proud to be champions for many businesses and CPG categories that have previously had to fight for more mainstream attention.”

New participants in Circana’s Diversity Advantage Program include:

A Dozen Cousins

A Friendly Bread

Alaffia

Black Girl Sunscreen

International Food Solutions

Neilly’s

Partake Foods

Seoul Juice

Shine Water

Urban Hydration

Youthforia

As the program enters its third year, DAP is backed by the support of more than 250 Circana employees in the United States and the United Kingdom, who contribute over 15,000 hours annually to support participants. The program is strengthened by collaboration with 11 retailer partners. Circana selects program participants from businesses accredited by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Suppliers Development Council, as well as those recommended by retailers with their own diversity supplier programs.

To be eligible to participate in Circana’s Diversity Advantage Program, companies must have annual sales ranging from $1 million to $25 million and can be recommended by a participating retailer. For more details about the program and information on how to apply, interested parties can contact DAP@Circana.com.

The new DAPers also are affiliated with additional accredited programs, such as Disability:IN, U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, and National Veteran Business Development Council, to name a few.

