BNTX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that BioNTech SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired BioNTech securities between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

BioNTech is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The Company has developed and continues to develop, among other products and product candidates, Comirnaty, a COVID-19 vaccine, in collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”). As part of BioNTech’s collaboration agreement with Pfizer, the two companies share gross profits from COVID-19 vaccine sales in their respective territories. In addition, Pfizer’s inventory write-offs for COVID-19 products reduce BioNTech’s gross profit share, thereby reducing BioNTech’s vaccine revenues.

During the Class Period, as the number of COVID-19 cases began to decline, one variant of the virus, namely, the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, increasingly began to account for the majority of reported cases. Despite not yet having a version of Comirnaty approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to treat this subvariant, BioNTech represented to the market and investors during the Class Period that Comirnaty remained relevant and in-demand.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BioNTech overstated demand for Comirnaty and/or its commercial prospects; (2) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; (3) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in BioNTech you have until March 12, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

