Super Antioxidant Supplements Market to Surge with 5.4% CAGR, Anticipated Valuation Exceeds US$ 942.0 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The valuation for the global super antioxidant supplements market was around US$ 529.6 million in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The market is expected to record a valuation of US$ 942.0 million by 2034.



An antioxidant-rich diet may reduce the risk of many diseases and conditions by eliminating harmful free radicals from the bloodstream. Super antioxidant supplements are gaining more acceptance and are regarded as beneficial. The market for super-antioxidant supplements is set to grow due to rising awareness among the population about the benefits of antioxidant supplements. The surge in health concerns and awareness about skin damage is further shifting customer preference toward super antioxidant supplements.

Due to economic growth and rising disposable incomes in developing countries, the antioxidant supplements market has notably increased over the past years. Moreover, the distribution of products by various channels, which leads to easy accessibility, plays a key role in driving the market.

Surging preference for the consumption of multivitamin supplements for healthier skin among the elderly population accelerates its demand in countries with a rising aging population. Therefore, this is creating a lucrative opportunity for market players to uplift sales revenue.

Most businesses have launched products with beneficial components because of the market's apparent high demand for antioxidant-rich supplements. Additionally, market players are focusing on novel product development with an effective, enhanced formulation. For instance, Nature’s Bounty, a Nestle Health Science Company, launched a new line of jelly bean vitamins, an antioxidant supplement for overall wellness, in 2022.

“The increasing awareness and adoption of super antioxidant supplements, and the increasing concerns of skin related issues are propelling the growth of the super antioxidant supplements market across the geographies,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Super Antioxidant Supplements Market Study

GliSODin is the leading ingredient segment, holding around 59.3% market share in 2024.

market share in 2024. The immune booster segment is set to lead in terms of the application of super antioxidant supplements with a projected market share of 41.5% .

. By distribution channel, online stores are leading in the super antioxidant supplements market with a market share of 39.9%.

North America is the leading region in the super antioxidant supplements market, commanding a market share of 27.0%. Furthermore, this region is projected to witness a steady growth of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Super Antioxidant Supplements Market Competition

The market for super antioxidant supplements consists of various emerging and established manufacturers. Key players have initiated activities like marketing campaigns to expand their business of novel super antioxidant supplements with enhanced efficacy.

In June 2022, Puritan's Pride, the leading vitamin and supplement brand, announced the launch of an affordable personalized vitamin pack subscription program. This will help consumers to navigate supplement choices.





The recent developments related to companies manufacturing super antioxidant supplements have been tracked by the team at Future Market Insights, which are available in the full report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Super Antioxidant Supplements Market

Healths Harmony Quten Research Institute, LLC Higher Nature Limited. Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd. NOW Foods Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation Puritan's Pride, Inc. Vegepower Solgar Inc. Sigmaceutical Livestamin Healthcare LLP Nu-Gen Nutrition, Inc. Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd.





Key Market Segments Covered in Super Antioxidant Supplements Industry Research

By Ingredients:

GliSODin

Pycnogenol

CoQ10



By Application:

Immune Booster

Skin Care

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online Stores

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

