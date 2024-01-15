Global Centrifugal Blowers Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030 - Growing Focus on Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Demand

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Centrifugal Blowers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Centrifugal Blowers Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Centrifugal Blowers estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report categorizes Centrifugal Blowers based on blade design, pressure generation capacity, single-stage and multi-stage configurations, and blade curvature. It explains how Centrifugal Blowers work and highlights their key advantages. High Pressure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Medium Pressure segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report focuses on Centrifugal Blowers, providing insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022 and categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The impact of COVID-19 on the Blowers market is discussed, emphasizing how the pandemic has affected this industry. An introduction to Centrifugal Blowers is provided, outlining their significance in various applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $753 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

Market outlook and key indicators determining future growth are discussed, offering insights into the prospects of the Centrifugal Blowers market. Geographic market analysis is included to understand regional dynamics.



The Centrifugal Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$753 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$714.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 514 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Demand

Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024

World Energy Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2020, 2030 and 2040

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020

Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental Regulations Drive Blower Installations

Metal Processing Industries Present Volatile Opportunities

Steel Industry: Major Consumer of Centrifugal Blowers

World Crude Steel Production (2014-2021): Volume Output in Million Metric Tons

Crushing Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Sector Diminishes Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Positive Post Pandemic Prospects for Steel Industry to Revive Demand

Global Annual Consumption of Steel in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

China to Play Major Role in Post Pandemic Recovery in World Steel Sector

Pulp & Paper Industry Experiences Wild Ride amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Production Capacity of Paper and Paperboard in Million Metric Tons: 2019-2025

Growth in the Food Processing Industry Benefits Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022E

Centrifugal Blowers: Highly Relevant in Coal-Fired Power Stations

Global Coal Demand in Million Metric Tons: 2005-2025

Recovery in Cement Industry to Spur Near-term Growth

Regional Variances in Cement Demand

Global Cement Production in MT: 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Slowdown in Mining Sector Impacts Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Chemical Industry Opens New Growth Opportunities

Breakdown of the World Chemicals Industry (in %) by Sector: 2020

Cost Pressures and Environmental Concerns Sustain Demand for Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry

Anticipated Robust Post Pandemic Revival in Power Sector to Augment Market Prospects

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Food & Beverages Sector Emerges as Niche End-Use Market

Review of Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector

Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth

Recent Technological Advances in Blower Technology

Blower Advancements for the Wastewater Treatment Industry

Oil-Free Integrally Geared Centrifugal Blowers Set to Make Gains

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 169 Featured)

Clean Planet Inc.

Air Control Industries Ltd.

Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation

AirPro Fan and Blower Company

Atlantic Blowers

Canarm Limited

Canada Blower

Chicago Blower Corporation

Cincinnati Fan

AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions

Airmake Cooling Systems

Combined Fluid Products Company

Aarco Engineering Projects Pvt. Ltd.

CLEANTEK

Alloy Engineering Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4u2yzt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment