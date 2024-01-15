Global Smartphone Screen Protectors Market Report 2024: Market to Reach $74.7 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smartphone Screen Protectors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smartphone Screen Protectors Market to Reach $74.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smartphone Screen Protectors estimated at US$46.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report emphasizes why Screen Protectors are a prudent choice for smartphones, discussing the various types of Screen Protectors and their features. It elaborates on the top benefits of using Screen Protectors and identifies Tempered Glass and 3D Screen Protectors as thriving segments in the global market.

3D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 2.5d segment is estimated at 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report highlights the continued rise in smartphone ownership as a driving force behind the demand for Smartphone Screen Protectors. It provides insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023 and categorizes their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the Smartphone Screen Protector market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

Asia-Pacific is recognized as the prime region for the Smartphone Screen Protector market, with the latest smartphones and their specific screen protector requirements being discussed.



The Smartphone Screen Protectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 444 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $46.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Smartphone Adoption to Propel Demand for Screen Protectors

Smartphones Adoption by Region: 2022 & 2030

Global Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2015-2022

High-End Smartphone Frenzy Scripts Significant Growth Opportunities for Screen Protectors

Increasing Purchase of 5G Smartphones to Support Sales of Screen Protectors

Global Smartphone Sales Penetration by 4G and 5G: 2019-2023

Global Mobile Adoption By Technology

Privacy Screen Protectors: Packing a Double Punch against Visual Hacking & Scratches

Growing Importance of Outer Aesthetics in Smartphones to Fuel Market Growth

Constantly Increasing Smartphone Users Fuel Demand for Personalized Smartphone Screen Protectors

Screen Protectors Emerge as an Effective Solution to Reduce Digital Eye Strain Caused due to Prolonged Use of Smartphones

Key Innovations Drive Growth in Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Use of Innovative Technologies for Manufacturing Smartphone Screen Protectors Witness a Surge

Full Coverage, Edge-to-Edge Protectors Gain Popularity in Smartphones

Fast-expanding Market for Gaming Phones to Benefit Demand for Smartphone screen Protectors

Hydrogel Screen Protectors: Advantages and Disadvantages

Decreased Demand for PET Screen Protectors to Impede Market Growth

