Cradlepoint Introduces Big Capabilities in a Small Form Factor with New 5G Router for Retail Pop Up Sites and Small Offices

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced the release of the E100 5G Enterprise Router. Specifically designed to support retail and small office applications -- including POS, video surveillance, inventory applications, and IOT -- the E100 5G combines the performance of 5G with modern security through Cradlepoint NetCloud Exchange. Integrated SD-WAN and zero trust deliver leading edge 5G SASE capabilities and enable IT teams to provision and manage networks and security at scale with fewer staff.



With retail vacancy rates in U.S. shopping centers at their lowest levels since 2007, retailers are turning to creative pop ups and experiential stores, often smaller in size, to meet consumer demands for interactive experiences. With this, IT teams need to sustain creative business models while supporting applications and security policies consistently even in small spaces where higher performance, lower latency and minimized downtime is imperative.

The E100 5G Enterprise Router meets this demand in the retail and small office markets by enabling reliable connectivity and protecting the network and users accessing web applications, from external threats. IT teams can gain further confidence in deploying communications, IoT and point of sale (POS) devices in small and temporary sites just as they would in flagship locations.

Key capabilities of the E100 5G Enterprise Router include:

Connect-and-go zero trust architecture: Secures the WAN by enabling enterprises to replace complex VPNs with a more secure zero trust network

Additional high availability: Integrated and easy to configure failover for hybrid WAN or dual cellular locations provides IT teams with the confidence needed to be assured of connectivity during unpredictable conditions

Latest 5G standard to match the latest capabilities from carriers: Access high performance 5G and future proof network connectivity with an integrated 5G modem.

Scalability across locations: Supports thousands of small offices and temporary sites, allowing global management with limited-to-no incremental staff.

“Historically, many of the connectivity capabilities that large enterprises, including retail and financial services organizations, need for their businesses have been unavailable or unaffordable for small footprint locations,” said Donna Johnson, CMO of Cradlepoint and Ericsson’s Head of Enterprise Wireless Solutions Marketing. “With market-leading 5G connectivity, zero trust security, SD-WAN, and cloud management in a small form factor, IT managers can now scale to distributed locations with confidence—something that is increasingly necessary in the rapidly changing market we see today.”

“Cradlepoint’s ever expanding portfolio consistently caters to our enterprise customers’ wireless connectivity requirements,” said Dan McDuffie, GM Wireless at Granite Telecommunications.

“Our retail customer base is asking for services that offer high performance, lower cost 5G connectivity solutions. The E100-5GC addresses the needs of today’s small offices and retail applications. Granite customers will gain from a manageable, scalable solution, plus additional services such as Zero Trust.”

For more information on the E100 5G Enterprise Router, please visit here. Cradlepoint will also be onsite at NRF (January 14 - 16, 2024) this year—please stop by booth #5675.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com



Contact

Kelly Dorsey

Cradlepoint

cradlepoint@highwirepr.com