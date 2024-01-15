Electric Commercial Vehicle Market to Grow at CAGR of 30% through 2032 - A Growing Market with Diverse Segments

Newark, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 50 billion in 2022 global electric commercial vehicle market will reach USD 689.29 billion in 2032. The electric variety of commercial vehicles is known as an electric commercial vehicle. Because they malfunction less frequently, electric commercial vehicles require less maintenance, which saves money for owners and businesses of commercial vehicles. Their more straightforward design enables the makers to produce a tiny car. They also make less noise. They produce no pollutants, spend less on running costs, and require little maintenance. Owners of electric commercial vehicles might benefit financially and tax-wise from the supportive government measures.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13922



Key Insight of the Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The largest country in the international market for electric vehicles is China. It is the biggest manufacturer and user of electric cars. It leads the way in newly developing EV markets. India has the potential to be a sizable consumer market for electric cars. Given the beneficial government initiatives encouraging the adoption of EVs to reduce carbon emissions, the region is expected to experience significant growth. Important market participants are also considering the EVs developing markets in China and India.



In 2022, the battery electric vehicles segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% and market revenue of 21.50 billion.



The propulsion segment is divided into battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles. In 2022, the battery electric vehicles segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% and market revenue of 21.50 billion.



In 2022, the buses segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and market revenue of 24 billion.



The vehicle type segment is divided into low-duty trucks, medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, buses and others. In 2022, the buses segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and market revenue of 24 billion.



In 2022, the lithium-iron-phosphate battery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59% and market revenue of 29.50 billion.



The battery type segment is divided into lithium-iron-phosphate battery, nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, solid-state battery, and others. In 2022, the lithium-iron-phosphate battery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 59% and market revenue of 29.50 billion.



Advancement in market



A trial programme to reduce transportation emissions would see AT&T acquire electric vehicles (EVs) from Rivian Automotive, Inc. for AT&T's fleet, according to an announcement made by the two companies. Early in 2024, AT&T plans to integrate the Rivian Commercial Van and R1 vehicles into its fleet to assess how they can enhance safety, save expenses, and lessen carbon impact. The commercial fleet of AT&T is crucial to maintaining client connectivity. By testing EVs from Rivian, AT&T will be able to continue down new avenues in its electrification journey, which should help the corporation meet its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2035.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The focus on EV production and adoption is growing.



International government bodies have responded to climate change by formulating sustainable and ecologically beneficial national policies. The growing emphasis on the green economy has led to changes in several economic sectors, including power and energy, automotive, and manufacturing. One of the main causes of the environment's rising greenhouse gas emissions is the use of traditional fossil fuel vehicles. The desire to create, develop, and manufacture electric cars with effective engines, more comfortable rides, increased fuel economy, and a sustainable environment has grown in recent years. Therefore, the increased focus on creating and applying electric vehicles will fuel the global market's expansion. Therefore, the global market for electric commercial vehicles will expand due to the increased focus on creating and applying electric cars.



Restraints: The elevated expenses associated with production.



The development, design, and production of electric vehicles (EVs) all need high-tech equipment. They are really expensive. Furthermore, the early stages of the sector lead to higher capital costs and lower than anticipated market income, increasing the liabilities of the producers. Therefore, the high capital expenses will limit the market's expansion. The lack of infrastructure, like after-delivery consultations, servicing centres, and charging stations, will worsen the market's limitations.

Opportunities: government support for the market.



The climate change crisis impacts every nation on the planet. Multilateral forums encourage green investments in electric vehicle development, renewable energy sources, and other sustainable endeavours. Investing now is meant to shield capital against potential capital losses brought on by the climate change issue. The development and application of hydrogen- and solar-powered electric cars is being encouraged by governments. Federal institutions have pushed the automotive industry towards non-conventional automobiles that emit zero emissions through increased funding, subsidies, and incentives. Another way that governments are encouraging consumers to acquire EVs is through government subsidies and other incentives. Consequently, the advantageous government policies Thus, during the projection period, the market's growth and development would be propelled by the positive policies and initiatives of the government.



Challenges: the infrastructural deficiencies.



There is a low presence of charging stations globally, challenging the market's growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, many countries do not have universal coverage when it comes to energy or electricity; transitioning fully to electric vehicles will be difficult to achieve in these countries.



For Report Purchase Enquiry: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13922



Some of the major players operating in the global electric commercial vehicle market are:



• AB Volvo

• BYD Company Ltd

• Daimler AG

• Dongfeng Motor Company

• MAN SE

• NFI Group Inc.

• Proterra

• Scania

• Tata Motors

• VDL Groep BV



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Propulsion



• Battery Electric Vehicles

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles



By Vehicle Type



• Low Duty Trucks

• Medium Duty Trucks

• Heavy Duty Trucks

• Buses

• Others



By Battery Type



• Lithium-Iron-Phosphate Battery

• Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Battery

• Solid-State Battery

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com