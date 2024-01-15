Flavored Syrup Market is Valued at US$ 57,230.9 Million in 2024 and is Expected to Reach US$ 81,200.0 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for flavored syrups market is estimated to be around US$ 57,230.9 million in 2024. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 54,350.3 million. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.00% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 81,200.0 million by 2034.



Post-pandemic, there has been an excellent demand for artisanal and customized beverages across the world. This has opened new doors for the companies involved in manufacturing flavored syrups to capitalize on the growing trend for unique and personalized flavor experiences. Flavored syrups are liquid sweeteners that come in a wide array of flavors, including classics like vanilla and chocolate, as well as more exotic options such as fruit, nut, or spice-infused varieties.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11302

Flavored syrups find their applications in a wide range of industries. The demand for artificial syrups in the food and beverage industry is attributed to their ability to precisely replicate and maintain specific flavor profiles, ensuring a consistent taste in their products. Flavored syrups are also gaining popularity due to their consistent flavor profiles, cost-effectiveness, and versatility in applications.

One of the major contributors to the flavored syrup market is the foodservice sector. Flavored syrups are highly sought-after in restaurants, bars, cafes, etc., to make signature cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. In the bakery industry as well, flavored syrups are used in the production of cakes, pastries, pancakes, smoothies, croissants, etc.

“As the world is pushing toward a healthier lifestyle, there is an excellent demand for nutritional beverages and shakes. Natural flavored syrups form an essential component of these food items. Key players in the industry must market their products accordingly to bring a substantial amount of health-conscious consumers to the market,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights



Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Synthetic syrups account for a market share of 34.00% in 2024.

Coffee-flavored syrups are expected to hold 13.00% of the market in 2024.

The flavored syrup market in Germany is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% through 2034.

The flavored syrup market in China is predicted to rise at a 5.50% CAGR through 2034.

The flavored syrup market in the United States has the potential to increase at a 4.50% CAGR through 2034.

The Australian flavored syrup market is predicted to rise by 3.40% CAGR through 2034.

The flavored syrup market in Japan is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% through 2034.



Key Companies in the Market

The Hershey Company

Monin

Torani

DaVinci Gourmet

Fuerst Day Lawson (FDL)

Kerry Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Concord Foods

Mocafe

Amoretti

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Tate & Lyle PLC

Jordan's Skinny Mixes

Sweetbird

1883 Maison Routin

Nestlé S.A.

Walden Farms

Jordan's Skinny Syrups

Sunny Sky Products

R. Torre & Company (Monin)

Competitive Landscape:

The global flavored syrup market is highly concentrated, with major players like Monin Inc., Sensient Technologies, The Hershey Company, Tate & Lyle, and Kerry Group dominating the market share.

Key companies are actively producing sugar-free syrups in response to growing health-conscious consumer preferences, aiming to reduce overall sugar intake in their products.

International players are capitalizing on the demand for natural food additives by manufacturing organically flavored syrups due to consumers' increasing preference for natural and organic ingredients in their food and beverages.



Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Torani, a century-old flavor industry leader, introduced Torani Kettle Corn Syrup, combining sweet and salty notes for a familiar yet pleasantly unexpected addition to its extensive syrup line.

Jordan's Skinny Mixes debuted a zero-calorie, naturally sweetened Pumpkin Spice syrup in August 2023, crafted with natural ingredients for an elevated beverage experience.

IHOP and Kraft Heinz partnered to release a pancake-inspired coffee line with Signature Blend, Chocolate Chip, and Buttery Syrup flavors, expanding the iconic restaurant chain's consumer packaged goods.



Purchase the Report for Key Insights : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11302

Market Segmentation:

By Flavor:

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Coffee

Herbs & Seasonings



By Application:

Beverages

Diary & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery

Bakery

By Flavor Type:

Sweet

Salty

Sour

Savory

Mint



By Product type:

Natural

Synthetic

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

Chocolate Couverture Market: The global chocolate couverture market is estimated to total nearly US$ 7.5 Billion by the end of 2022. The sales of chocolate couverture are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4% to 5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Chocolate Processing Equipment Market: This is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%. The chocolate processing equipment market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 6389 million by 2033 from US$ 2800 million showcased in 2023.

Chocolate Bar Packaging Market: This is estimated to be valued at US$ 815.7 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1,291.2 million by 2034. The global market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period.

Low-calorie Chocolate Market: Is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1 Billion in 2022. Expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, the low-calorie chocolate market size will reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2032.



Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market: Is valued at US$ 927.9 million. The market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 1801.5 million by 2033, with a growing CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube