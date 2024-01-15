Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032, with Focus on Merck, Sartorius & Qiagen

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market was valued at $137.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $345.9 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The growing use of biopharmaceutical products and improvements in viral testing technologies are expected to drive the growth of the biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market in the European market.
The market for viral detection and quantification biomanufacturing in Europe is expanding quickly as a result of the growing use of biopharmaceutical products. Ensuring the safety, efficacy, and consistency of these products becomes increasingly important as the demand for biologics develops. Sturdy quality control procedures are necessary to comply with regulations and preserve product integrity.
One such procedure is the measurement of viral contamination during biomanufacturing. As a result, the European biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market is experiencing a surge in demand for consumables and instruments. With technological improvements and a commitment to upholding high standards, the market is well-positioned for ongoing growth in the area.
Key Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
- Research initiatives to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of viral testing assays
- Technological advancements in viral detection and quantification
Market Restraints
- Lack of consistent standards and guidelines for viral detection and quantification
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by Offering Type
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Services
Segmentation by Technology
- PCR
- ELISA
- Flow Cytometry
- Plaque Assay
- Others
Segmentation by Application
- Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing
- Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing
- Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing
- Stem Cell Products Manufacturing
- Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing
Segmentation by End User
- Life Science Companies
- Testing Laboratories
- CROs and CDMOs
Segmentation by Country
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest-of-Europe
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- QIAGEN N.V.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|81
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$149.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$345.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria
2 Market Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Europe
4.1 Overview
4.2 Europe
4.2.5.1 Germany
4.2.5.2 U.K.
4.2.5.3 France
4.2.5.4 Spain
4.2.5.5 Italy
4.2.5.6 Rest-of-Europe
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Overview
5.2 Company Share Analysis
5.3 Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Ecosystem Active Players
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- QIAGEN N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjo3jn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment