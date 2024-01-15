Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032, with Focus on Merck, Sartorius & Qiagen

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biomanufacturing Viral Detection and Quantification Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market was valued at $137.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $345.9 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The growing use of biopharmaceutical products and improvements in viral testing technologies are expected to drive the growth of the biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market in the European market.







The market for viral detection and quantification biomanufacturing in Europe is expanding quickly as a result of the growing use of biopharmaceutical products. Ensuring the safety, efficacy, and consistency of these products becomes increasingly important as the demand for biologics develops. Sturdy quality control procedures are necessary to comply with regulations and preserve product integrity.

One such procedure is the measurement of viral contamination during biomanufacturing. As a result, the European biomanufacturing viral detection and quantification market is experiencing a surge in demand for consumables and instruments. With technological improvements and a commitment to upholding high standards, the market is well-positioned for ongoing growth in the area.

Key Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Research initiatives to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of viral testing assays

Technological advancements in viral detection and quantification

Market Restraints

Lack of consistent standards and guidelines for viral detection and quantification

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Offering Type

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Segmentation by Technology

PCR

ELISA

Flow Cytometry

Plaque Assay

Others

Segmentation by Application

Blood and Blood Products Manufacturing

Vaccines and Therapeutics Manufacturing

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Manufacturing

Stem Cell Products Manufacturing

Tissue and Tissue Products Manufacturing

Segmentation by End User

Life Science Companies

Testing Laboratories

CROs and CDMOs

Segmentation by Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

QIAGEN N.V.

