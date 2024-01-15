Global Application Security Market to Register USD 28.07 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global application security market is a thriving and dynamic industry that safeguards digital applications against potential cyber threats and vulnerabilities. With the exponential growth of digital transformation and increasing reliance on applications across various sectors, robust application security solutions have become paramount.

One of the primary drivers propelling the global application security market is the alarming surge in cyber-attacks. In tandem with the rapid expansion of the digital landscape, the threat landscape has also expanded exponentially.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.39 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 28.07 Billion CAGR 16.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Deployment Type

Size of the Enterprise

Verticals Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Application Security Market

IBM

Micro Focus International

Synopsys

Check Point Software Technologies

Veracode

Rapid7

WhiteHat Security

Qualys

Fortinet

Trustwave Holdings

F5 Networks

McAfee

Imperva

Akamai Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Acunetix

Trustwave

HCL Technologies

Sophos Group

AppGuard

On-Premises Segment is Expected to Rise Significantly due to their Own Infrastructure

On-premises segment undeniably dominates the global application security market, boasting the largest share, as organizations prioritize implementing robust security measures within their infrastructure. Numerous enterprises opt for on-premises solutions to maintain direct control over their security infrastructure, ensuring the highest data privacy levels and compliance with stringent industry regulations.

The market in North America undeniably stands at the forefront of the global application security market. Fueled by its robust technological infrastructure, North America exhibits advanced cybersecurity practices that are unrivaled in many aspects.

Government and Defense Segment is Expected to Dominate Market due to Increasing Challenge of Safeguarding Computer Software Applications

Government and defense sector have emerged as a formidable force within the overall global application security market, commanding a substantial share of over 25% in 2022. This sector is poised for robust growth as it grapples with the increasing challenge of safeguarding computer software applications against large-scale data breaches.

Regional market in Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing hub within the global application security market. This dynamic and burgeoning region is undergoing a remarkable digital transformation across diverse industries. The result is a significant uptick in adopting applications and online services by businesses and individuals alike.

A comprehensive analysis of major players in the global application security market has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Application Security Market

In 2022, Qualys, Inc., a disruptive force in the realm of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, executed a strategic move by acquiring the assets of Blue Hexagon. This acquisition has a pivotal objective of seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities into the Qualys Cloud Platform. This integration is set to unlock the immense potential of deriving valuable insights from a vast repository of fully integrated data, amounting to petabytes in scale.

In 2022, Synopsys, Inc., a prominent leader in the domain of electronic design automation and semiconductor IP, completed the acquisition of WhiteHat Security. WhiteHat Security, a well-recognized Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, specializes in application security.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Application Security Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

